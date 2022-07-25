Georgia AD Josh Brooks beating inflation, but Bulldogs’ tickets still hottest in SEC
ATHENS — Inflation is hitting the secondary ticket market as hard as the gas pumps and grocery stores.
Georgia football fans know that better than any other fanbase, according to a study from “TickPick,” which shows four UGA games among the eight most expensive SEC matchups this season.
• Auburn at Alabama, $561
• Oregon vs. Georgia, $559
• Auburn at Georgia, $455
• Texas A&M at Alabama, $410
• Georgia vs. Florida, $386
• Penn State at Auburn, $331
• Alabama at LSU, $299
• Tennessee at Georgia, $290
Bulldogs’ fans can be thankful second-year AD Josh Brooks found a management strategy that enabled him to avoid raising ticket prices or concession stand prices despite UGA making much-needed investments into facilities and coaches’ contracts.
Has there ever been a case where a coach signs a record-breaking contract — as Kirby Smart did this week to the tune of 10 years and $112 million — but ticket prices remain stable?
“Our fans were crucial in support of us through the pandemic with so many converting their potential refunds into donations,” Brooks said in February after the Bulldogs’ pulled out all the stops for a one-of-a-kind national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium.
“That allowed us to keep providing our student-athletes a first-class experience.
Keep in mind that Georgia is spending a lot of money beyond Smart’s major compensation.
Offensive coordinator Todd Monken was rewarded with a monster salary of $2 million, keeping the UGA assistant salary pool atop the SEC.
But it’s Monken who holds the skeleton key to the Bulldogs’ offense.
The third-year offensive coordinator’s wizardry has produced the two highest QB rankings in program history with JT Daniels (178.49, 2020) and Stetson Bennett (176.7, 2021).
To boot, Brooks has also committed another $68.5 million in upgrades and enhancements to Sanford Stadium.