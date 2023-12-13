ATHENS — Malaki Starks says he sees Georgia’s elimination from national championship hunt as an opportunity for the program to grow.

At the same time, Starks and podcast co-host Miles Thornton have no issues with coaches and teammates seeking out opportunities elsewhere.

“You’ve got to understand,” Thornton said, “this is a business, this is cut-throat.”

The No. 6-ranked Bulldogs are scheduled to return to business with a 4 p.m. Orange Bowl game against undefeated and No. 5-ranked Florida State.

Georgia can match 2015-2017 Alabama for most wins against Top 5 teams over a three-year period (7) with a victory over the Seminoles and beat an undefeated team in the postseason for the third time in four years.

Starks, who must play one more year before entering the NFL draft, is clearly eager to get back to work.

“This is a growing opportunity, not only for our team, but for our coaching staff, everybody in the building,” Starks said. “You can either grow from it, or you can let it tear you down.

“Everyone is excited for what’s to come. We have a bunch of amazing guys on the team, guys who are ready, so the next opportunity we have will be a great opportunity to see what we can do with it.”

Starks’ sentiment on the 27-24 loss to Alabama is the same as it was in the postgame, when he said “it sucks” more than once.

“Just like me, a bunch of guys in that locker room … we hate losing more than we love winning, (and) when that clock ran out and we didn’t win it sucked,” Starks said.

“You really see what you’re made of when things don’t go your way. or When things don’t turn out the way you expect them to turn out.”

RELATED: What could happen if Carson Beck leaves and Dylan Raiola flips

That said, Thornton and Starks wanted to audience to understand that players do not resent teammates or coaches who move on for other opportunities.

“In the locker room we get excited when somebody gets an opportunity to go showcase their talent somewhere else,” said Thornton, who did play in any games last season but earned a roster spot and jersey number.

“It really is a brotherhood, and we want the best for each other.”

Starks offered advice to recruits who might also be dealing with the fallout of the transfer portal, as programs add experienced players above them at their respective positions.

“Always bet on yourself, always go where you feel you have the best opportunity, and be open and be honest and encourage the people recruiting you to do the same,” Starks said.

“That way, everything is on the table, it’s all up front … It’s a tough world, it’s a business, the recruiting process is a business. So bet on yourself, and know God will put you in the right spot where you need to be at.”