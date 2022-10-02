Kenny McIntosh ‘running over people,’ carries Georgia to 26-22 win at Missouri

Georgia football certainly didn’t look like a championship team at Missouri, but the Bulldogs responded like one. Senior tailback Kenny McIntosh keyed two fourth-quarter touchdown drives as Georgia avoided upset in Columbia, rallying for a 26-22 win over the Tigers. “We always talk about rising to the competitive nature of the opportunity,” said Kirby Smart, who trailed to an unranked team by double digits for only the second time in his Georgia head coaching tenure.

“The opportunity arose tonight, and they answered the bell.” McIntosh, playing on an injured thigh, was at the heart of it, coming through when coordinator Todd Monken put the ball in his hands in the clutch. Georgia put the ball in McIntosh’s hands on a pivotal fourth-and-2 at the Missouri 4-yard line trailing 22-12 with 10 minutes left.

McIntosh took the handoff on a sweep and fought through the Tigers’ penetration, breaking a tackle and muscling forward to convert a first down that set up Kendall Milton’s 1-yard plunge on the next play. Monken called McIntosh’s number again when Georgia got the ball back with 7:15 left, the Bulldogs knowing they were going to have to exert their will That’s when McIntosh, known best for his pass-catching and cutback run ability, lowered his shoulder and delivered the hit of the night.