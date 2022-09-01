5 bold predictions for 2022 Georgia football: Bulldogs make more history,

ATHENS — Georgia football has not gone unbeaten in the SEC in back-to-back seasons in the modern era. That will change this season, which tops this five bold predictions piece. Coach Kirby Smart and the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs have plenty of questions to answer after losing 15 players to the NFL draft and 13 more to the transfer portal.

And, while what meets the eye entering into the opening game against No. 11 Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday might not pass the sniff test, it’s important to understand it doesn’t have to. The Georgia team that finished last season beating Alabama in the CFP Championship Game was much different than the one that had reached the No. 1 ranking by the midway point of last season after starting out at No. 5. The last time the Bulldogs recorded consecutive undefeated seasons was long before the BCS era (1998-present), back when Herschel Walker made Vince Dooley a coach legend by running over every team in his path.

Amazingly, the Herschel Walker Bulldogs went undefeated in SEC play three consecutive seasons, from 1980 to 1982. The running game is a good place to start with 5 bold predictions: 1. Kenny McIntosh rushes for 1,000 yards Kenny McIntosh is primed to become just the second All-SEC back that noted RB coach Dell McGee has recruited in his seven years at Georgia.

McIntosh has the versatility and talent, and just as importantly, the Bulldogs have a deep, dominant well-coached offensive line. 2. Offensive Line wins Joe Moore Award Georgia drew great motivation before the CFP Orange Bowl when reminded that Michigan had won the covered team-oriented award that goes to the best O-Line in college football The Bulldogs proceeded to embarrass the Wolverines, 34-11, and they will pound out and protect to elite standards this season. 3. Cocktail Party moved to Athens for 2024 Kirby Smart has put his foot down, and UGA isn’t paying him more than $100 million dollars to not listen to what the coach says will help lead to more titles. The chain reaction of expanded playoffs, 9-game SEC schedule and renovations at TIAA Bank Field sets up a true 2024 home game. Negotiations remain in the works, with Florida expected to keep its designated home games with UGA 70 miles from Gainesville in Jacksonville. 4. Todd Monken wins Broyles Award Monken was the best assistant coach in college football last season, flipping the offensive scheme from JT Daniels’ passing strengths, to an RPO scheme that fit Stetson Bennett’s abilities.