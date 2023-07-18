“Looking back, you could make the case, why didn’t Stetson (Bennett) get more reps, for two years, really,” Smart said. “Why he didn’t get more upon his return, maybe we didn’t manage that right, but we certainly didn’t rush into it.”

Bennett has moved on to the NFL, leaving Carson Beck as the most experienced returning quarterback on the roster, with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton pushing.

Smart said during spring drills he needed to see more from all three, including how they perform in games.

“Game action always matters … absolutely it matters, it’s the No. 1 measure we have,” Smart said, “and it’s the one thing we can’t measure, because we’ve said over and over you don’t tackle the quarterback (in practices). In the game, they get tackled.”

Beck appeared in seven games last season, completing 26 of 35 passes for 310 yards and 4 touchdowns, and in 2021 he was 4-of-10 passing for 88 yards with a TD and an interception in his limited action.

Vandagriff, entering his third year in the program, has yet to attempt a pass in a game. Likewise for second-year quarterback Gunner Stockton.