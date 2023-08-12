ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t ready to get into specifics on the quarterback play in Scrimmage One on Saturday, much less name a starter.

Carson Beck continues to lead the QB Derby, but Smart has made it clear Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff remain under consideration in a competition that could play out into the season.

“I know you guys are going to ask about the quarterback position, but I can’t tell you anything until I watch the tape,” Smart said, somewhat guarded compared to his normally transparent nature when discussing quarterback play in scrimmages.

“I can tell you that I’d like to see all three of them play better.”