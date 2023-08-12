clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t ready to get into specifics on the quarterback play in Scrimmage One on Saturday, much less name a starter.

Carson Beck continues to lead the QB Derby, but Smart has made it clear Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff remain under consideration in a competition that could play out into the season.

“I know you guys are going to ask about the quarterback position, but I can’t tell you anything until I watch the tape,” Smart said, somewhat guarded compared to his normally transparent nature when discussing quarterback play in scrimmages.

“I can tell you that I’d like to see all three of them play better.”

Smart put some of it on the skill position players but circled back on his quarterbacks, expressing general displeasure.

“The people around them have to play better … you say, ‘well, he threw an interception,’ " Smart said. “Well, he hit a guy in the hands and it bounced through his hands and got intercepted. Obviously we can judge there. If there’s seven drops in the scrimmage because of wet hands and heat, then you evaluate that.”

Still, Smart didn’t see everything he was hoping for out of his quarterbacks between the hedges of Sanford Stadium.

“I don’t think any of those quarterbacks would tell you they played their best game,” Smart said, “And I think we need each one of them to get better to get where we want to go.”

Georgia’s offense last season had a great deal of versatility with sixth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett starting games for a third season.

This season’s team might not have quite as many dimensions, as key skill position players like Darnell Washington, Kenny McIntosh and Adonai Mitchell have all moved on.

Smart indicated new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is going to have to streamline the playbook soon.

“A lot of that’s got to do with cutting down some of the offense,” Smart said of the lack of success. “Deciding what we want to use and really focusing in on that.”

Smart said it’s not a matter of the quarterbacks not knowing or understanding the plays.

“You’ve got to remember that all three of them were in it last year and have been in it for a while,” Smart said. “The verbiage doesn’t change so, like, they know and can execute the offense.

“The players around them have to make plays, and they have to avoid catastrophe situations.”

And Georgia needs to find an offensive mix that will make plays consistently, because Saturday’s scrimmage did not reflect that to the head coach’s satisfaction.

“I don’t think that Carson or any of those quarterbacks don’t understand what we’re trying to do offensively or what we do to execute,” Smart said. “They need 10 people around them functioning at a high level, and a couple of those 10 to make some explosive plays for them.”

ArticleArticle Latest On the Beat
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
WATCH Kirby Smart: Georgia needs all 3 quarterbacks to get better after …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t ready to get into specifics on the quarterback play in Scrimmage One on Saturday, much less name a starter.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Understanding Georgia football offense under Mike Bobo: As easy as 1-2-3!
Mike Bobo is back running the show at Georgia, to the extent of calling plays and scheming within the head coach’s ideology.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Buying or selling: All in on reloading Georgia football?
There’s an air of confidence in the Georgia football community entering the 2023 football season after seeing the program win back-to-back titles, understandably enough.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart puts his spin on Mike Bobo and the Georgia offensive …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows where the conversation is going, and he wants to make sure Georgia football fans get it right.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Javon ‘Buckeye Crunch’ Bullard brings passionate edge, short memory to …
ATHENS — Javon Bullard dialed up arguably the most impactful defensive play of Georgia’s 2022 championship season, but he’s not about to get hung up on the fame it brought …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Live Updates from Kirby Smart Scrimmage One: ‘We have an extremely …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

‘Scary play’ sidelines Georgia LB Raylen Wilson with knee injury in …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

WATCH: Georgia QB commit Dylan Raiola enjoys howling success in …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football practice report: Several key Bulldogs dealing with …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Understanding Georgia football offense under Mike Bobo: As easy as …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.