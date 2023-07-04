Georgia football Sanford Stadium Phase One of $68.5 million renovation on track
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has made the Georgia football experience better on the field, and now Josh Brooks is working on improving things in the stands.
UGA is in the midst of the first of two phases of its $68.5 million renovation project at Sanford Stadium.
“It was time to dig in at Sanford Stadium,” said Brooks, Georgia’s third-year athletic director.
The Bulldogs finished off a two-phase $80 million football building last summer that has provided student-athletes improved training, meeting, dining and entertainment spaces.
The Georgia football program has responded by becoming the first program in the four-team CFP era to win back-to-back national championships these past two seasons.
Recent Sanford Stadium improvements
South End Enhancement
Phase I Summer 2023 (completion)
Phase ll Summer 2024
$68.5 million
Football Operations Facilities
Phase I spring 2021
Phase ll summer 2022
$80 million
Sanford Stadium Lights
Summer 2019
$1 million
West-End Expansion
Completed August 2018
$63 million
Indoor Practice facility
Completed January 2017
$31 million
Brooks has yet to raise football ticket prices amid the success, even as coaching and operations salaries have increased.
First things first, Brooks wanted to ensure the student-athletes had championship caliber facilities and now address the stadium issues for the fans.
" We’re widening that South 100 concourse, and if you think about it, that South 100 concourse is where our most loyal, long-time serving fans have been sitting for 30 or 40 years,” Brooks said, “and they had one of the worst game-day experiences due to that narrow concourse.
“I think this project over two phases will address a lot of issues.”
Phase two of the projects will get underway next summer and will feature new premium seating where the press box is currently located, with a new press box being built in the corner of the stadium.
Georgia opens the season on Sept. 2 playing host to UT-Martin before Ball State comes to Sanford Stadium on Sept. 9.
The other home games this season are:
Sept. 23 UAB
Oct. 7 Kentucky
Nov. 4 Missouri
Nov. 11 Ole Miss