Georgia football Sanford Stadium Phase One of $68.5 million renovation on track

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has made the Georgia football experience better on the field, and now Josh Brooks is working on improving things in the stands. UGA is in the midst of the first of two phases of its $68.5 million renovation project at Sanford Stadium. “It was time to dig in at Sanford Stadium,” said Brooks, Georgia’s third-year athletic director.

The Bulldogs finished off a two-phase $80 million football building last summer that has provided student-athletes improved training, meeting, dining and entertainment spaces. The Georgia football program has responded by becoming the first program in the four-team CFP era to win back-to-back national championships these past two seasons. Recent Sanford Stadium improvements

South End Enhancement Phase I Summer 2023 (completion) Phase ll Summer 2024 $68.5 million Football Operations Facilities Phase I spring 2021

Phase ll summer 2022 $80 million Sanford Stadium Lights Summer 2019 $1 million West-End Expansion