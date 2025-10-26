clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest On the Beat
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Monroe Freeling helps anchor, rapidly improving ‘very nasty’ O-line at …
ATHENS — Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling smiles a lot when he talks about playing football with his teammates.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia ‘stop rate’ a red flag Kirby Smart can’t ignore
ATHENS — There’s an old saying that, “what got you here won’t get you there,” and that applies to this Georgia football team.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Gunner Stockton ‘live as anybody’ in Heisman race, back among favorites
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton is back in the Heisman Trophy picture, and SEC Network expert Peter Burns doesn’t see that changing.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
CBS: Kirby Smart ‘best coach on planet,’ but Georgia ‘incredibly …
ATHENS — Georgia football is on the upswing, the team ranked back in the Top 5 after a stirring 43-35 home win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Lane Kiffin eager for ‘elite’ opportunity to beat Georgia football
Kirby Smart likes to say “you’re either elite or you’re not,” and Lane Kiffin agrees, to the extent that’s the challenge he’s putting before himself and his Ole Miss football …
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment