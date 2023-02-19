Georgia softball sleeping giant must soon gain momentum in pivotal 2023 season

ATHENS — Georgia softball is traditionally known as a fantastic finisher with five trips to the Women’s College World Series including three of the past six held annually in Oklahoma City. That was one thing to keep in mind while watching the No. 10-ranked Bulldogs lose their first two home games in a season for only the second time in the 27-year history of the program this weekend. Georgia salvaged Saturday action for the fans that jammed into Jack Tuner Stadium with a 9-7 win over a St. John’s softball program that was outscored by Auburn 23-0 in two early season games last year.

Stanford, ranked No. 17 and projected second in the Pac 12 this season, was the real early season test for UGA in the “Red & Black Showcase” tourney, an event that concludes with games against St. Johns (1 p.m.) and Charlotte (3:30 p.m.) on Sunday. The Cardinal were winners with the aid of an incoming wind on Friday (3-1, 10 innings) and dominant freshman phenom pitcher NiJaree Canady on Saturday (3-0). At the very least, the humbling losses provided this veteran Georgia team with an early season wake-up call.

To be clear, this is yet another Bulldogs’ team capable of a WCWS run should the players and coaches pull together. Talent is rarely the issue for Georgia softball, and this season is no exception. UGA has strong enough pitching for a title run with Duke graduate transfer Shelby Walters providing a lift and 2022 staff ace Madison Kerpics returning.

Walters, originally from Cohutta, Ga., clearly has the presence and energy in the circle that teams are apt to rally around. Kerpics, meanwhile, is a proven commodity in the clubhouse with her grit and consistency. Georgia appears just as capable at the plate with 74 percent of the home run production returning from last year’s school record-breaking squad. Preseason All-Americans Jayda Kearney, Sara Mosley and Sydney Kuma lead the way, while fifth-year senior Jaiden Fields has often proven a clutch bat. Kayla Renie , Dawgnation Kuma was the only one of those players who looked like an All-American against the Pac-12 competition on Saturday, making flashy plays at second base and putting the ball in play in her at-bats.