ATHENS — The Georgia defense enters Florida week having come to life against Texas, the defensive front having had a monster performance against the Longhorns.

Coach Kirby Smart will turn his attention to Florida in preparation for the 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday in Jacksonville against the Gators.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 SEC) are a double-digit favorite to beat a Florida team (4-3, 2-2) that’s coming off an impressive 48-20 win over Kentucky.

It’s a safe bet Billy Napier and his Florida staff have turned their attention to what a healthy Mykel Williams is capable of doing for the Georgia defensive front.

“He’s obviously an elite pass rusher that can put stress on your tackles and put stress on your quarterback,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said, asked the difference Williams made against the Longhorns in Georgia’s 30-15 win.

“Credit to Georgia, I thought they had a really good plan of allowing him to rush and flushing the quarterback, and then using (Jalon) Walker as a spy to go chase down the quarterback — he’s got elite closing speed, as well.”

The numbers told the story, and are worthy repeating when trying to understand the difference Williams makes for the Bulldogs’ defense.

The Georgia defense had seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss against Texas just one week after having no sacks and just three tackles for loss in a 41-31 win over Mississippi State.

Williams, who had missed time and been limited after suffering a sprained ankle in the 34-3 season-opening win against Clemson, played only 11 snaps against the Maroon Bulldogs.

Against Texas, Williams was on the field for 38 snaps and wreaked havoc, enabling Walker to clean up with three sacks.

“I thought that combination of those two guys worked well in the game for them, something they were able to utilize getting a healthy Mykel Williams back,” Sarkisian said.

“So he looked a lot better in person than he did on tape throughout the season. I know he hadn’t been healthy since the very beginning of the year, but they got him heathy right in the nick of time for our game.”

Texas moved on last Saturday with a 27-24 win at Vanderbilt while Georgia used the week to prepare for the Florida matchup.

Here’s a look at Williams’ snap count on defense in each Georgia game this season:

Clemson: 20

Tenn. Tech: 0

Kentucky: 0

Alabama: 25

Auburn: 6

Miss. St: 11

Texas 38