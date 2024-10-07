ATHENS — Georgia football stock is back on the rise, ever so steadily, as Kirby Smart would prefer.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs slugged it out with Auburn amid a warm, but relatively flat, Sanford Stadium environment on Saturday.

Georgia prevailed 31-13 in a contested game where execution and clutch play appeared a bigger separator than talent and/or scheme.

Carson Beck was slightly more efficient than Auburn QB Payton Thorne — Beck 23-of-29 passing for 240 yards and 2 TDs, to Thorne’s 16-of-27, 200-yard effort.

The Bulldogs executed a key fourth down, Auburn did not. Georgia had 3 sacks and 5 tackles-for-loss to the Tigers’ 2 sacks and 3 tackles-for-loss. UGA generated 381 total yards to Auburn’s 337.

Kirby Smart’s team was just a little bit better in every area than the desperate Tigers, and that was enough

Here’s one opinion on how stock shifted in the 31-13 win over Auburn on Saturday:

Stock soaring

Kirby Smart wrapped his arms around his team after a shell-shocking 41-34 loss at Alabama created a potentially fragile environment and plenty of second-guessing on the coaching staff. Smart knows his team better than other coaches know theirs, and he understands how to manage through the difficulties and challenges of a long season. Make no mistake about it, the talented UGA players are necessary to win games, but Smart is the secret sauce that makes Georgia the most consistent winner in college football in this current era.

Stock up

Quarterback Carson Beck settled down and settled in, an efficient 23-of-29 passing with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions, looking very much the part of team leader.

Tailback Trevor Etienne was featured in the Georgia game plan, albeit, perhaps one week too late, and the Florida transfer led the Bulldogs in rushing (16 carries, 88 yards, 2 TDs) and receiving (6 catches on 6 targets, 36 yards).

Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse is provided the sort of strong steady play needed, leading a D-Line room that is struggling to stay healthy and effective.

Receiver London Humphreys brings an explosive element to the WR ranks and is a player UGA fans should expect to see targeted more often.

Defensive back KJ Bolden was the highest-graded Georgia DB against Auburn, proving him the fast learner that Smart indicated he was back in spring drills.

Cornerback Daniel Harris has the look of a corner that teams do not want to throw on, and he plays physical against the run.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo isn’t getting nearly enough credit for the work he did to have Beck ready and the balanced offensive game plan he designed The Dawgs were 7-of-14 on third downs and have converted on fourth down six times in a row.

Stock even

Running back Cash Jones made the most of his five snaps, providing quality spot work that Georgia will need throughout the season at clutch times.

Receiver Dominic Lovett remains the most consistent and reliable target on the team, along with bringing great leadership and special teams play to the table.

Tight end Lawson Luckie is the pass catching threat among his peers, a young player who will continue to improve with each snap and opportunity.

Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is always solid — outside the Alabama game — but he’s still figuring out his best defensive personnel packages, as there are still too many missed tackles and assignments.

Tailback Nate Frazier brought a spark, which is what UGA should expect from an elite freshman prospect who is budding into a star.

Stock down

Defensive back Joenel Aguero is not cashing in on the golden opportunity he has been presented with, missing tackles and grading out lowest among the DBs per PFF.

Defensive tackle Warren Brinson is not back where he was before injury, and that was reflected in him being the lowest graded defensive lineman on the team.

Tight end Benjamin Yurosek probably isn’t accustomed to grading below the curve — Stanford students are elite — but he’s yet to meet the Georgia standard since his transfer into the program.

Safety Dan Jackson continues to make tackles, but he’s still a step behind in coverage, something that may not change against SEC competition.

Georgia fans and game managment personnel, aren’t going to want to see themselves on this list, but when the head coach calls the group in attendance out collectively it’s real. One onlooker didn’t think the band played enough, and Auburn had no issues handling the crowd noise.