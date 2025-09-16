clock icon
Latest On the Beat
1 minute ago
Georgia StubHub ticket prices down for 7 of 9 remaining games, including …
ATHENS — A pair of tickets for the Georgia-Alabama game on Sept. 27 cost less now than they did in mid-May, per an analysis of the StubHub.com secondary ticket pricing.
Mike Griffith
September 13, 2025
‘Prove it’ time for Gunner Stockton; Joey Aguilar has ‘way different’ …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Georgia-Tennessee game is a tale of two quarterbacks.
Mike Griffith
September 12, 2025
Where ‘mystery team’ Georgia and red-hot Tennessee fit in early CFP …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia might still be viewed as the “biggest mystery” in college football entering the weekend, but the computers and pollsters believe in them.
Mike Griffith
September 11, 2025
Josh Heupel ready to get past Georgia: What’s gone wrong, and the …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel would just as soon not talk about his first four games at Tennessee against Kirby Smart.
Mike Griffith
September 10, 2025
Why Tennessee road test looks as challenging for Georgia this season as …
Kirby Smart preaches the value of becoming a so-called “student of the game” to his players for moments like the one that awaits his Georgia football team in Knoxville, Tenn.
Mike Griffith
