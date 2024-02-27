ATLANTA — Georgia is the best bet in the SEC to make the 12-team College Football Playoff field in 2024 according to odds released by BetOnline.

The Bulldogs have a 90.01 percent chance of making the 12-team field — bettered only by Ohio State’s 90.91percent, per the online oddsmaker.

Georgia has been No. 1 in many of the “way-too-early” sort of preseason rankings, largely on the return of quarterback Carson Beck and Kirby Smart’s reputation for building strong defenses.

Texas, with 83.33 percent odds, is second among the SEC schools most likely to make the 12-team CFP, which will culminate on Jan. 20, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Other SEC schools are in a “second tier” of sorts, with less than a 50-percent chance of making the CFP:

• Ole Miss 36.36 percent

• Tennessee 33.33 percent

• Alabama 30.77 percent

• LSU 28.57 percent

• Texas A&M 16.67 percent

• Missouri 15.38 percent

• Auburn 10 percent

The Bulldogs have a challenge road slate that includes road games at Kentucky (Sept. 14), at Alabama (Sept. 28), Texas (Oct. 19) and Ole Miss (Nov. 9), in addition to opening the season in Atlanta against Clemson.

Georgia also has only three “true” home SEC games at Sanford Stadium, as its designated home game against Florida will once again be played in Jacksonville, Fla.

Here are three things that must happen for Georgia to make the 12-team college football playoffs:

Carson Beck performance

Beck lost three of his top four pass catchers in Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and must quickly acquaint himself with incoming transfer receivers Colbie Young and London Humphreys, along with Stanford tight end transfer Benjamin Yurosek.

Beck has said he feels he can improve in all areas, among them using his underrated athleticism and running ability to extend and maximize plays. Confidence, Beck said, is another area he needs to make sure to maintain.

The D-Line Must Step Up

Georgia sank to No. 18 in the nation against the run game last season, and it will be up to returning veterans Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson to take their games up a notch at defensive tackle. The Bulldogs are also looking for improvement on the edges, where ends and outside linebackers had less-than-optimal impact.

Connectedness continues

Smart speaks often on team leadership, and the importance of buy-in and chemistry — all things that were on display when Georgia opted-in for a 63-3 Orange Bowl win over Florida State.

NIL deals are more prevalent than ever, Beck’s Lamborghini deal among the most talked about in college football, and according to sources in the UGA locker room.

Smart knows how to build team chemistry and keep players focused like few others, however, and it’s a safe bet the head coach is already hard at work making sure his team stays close together.