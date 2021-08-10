WATCH: NFL expert shares juice on Georgia football’s formidable front

ATHENS — Georgia’s winning edge in every game it plays will be the defensive front, and a conversation with Jim Nagy explained why. Nagy is the executive director of the Senior Bowl and a former NFL scout with the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, and he knows what great talent looks like. Certainly, he knows enough to start with Bulldogs’ nose tackle Jordan Davis when breaking down some of the players he’s eyeing up for Senior Bowl invitations. Jordan Davis

“You don’t miss him; You turn on the tape he’s the first guy you see, great two-gapper, hard to move inside, disruptive,” Nagy said sharing the attributes Davis brings to the table when his weight is under control. “He’s not one you can just hunker down at point at attack, he can also get upfield. He’s one of those guys we say you don’t grow on trees. High-end player, we’re excited about what he will be for Georgia.” What Nagy sees right now in Davis is a “good building block, and that whole defense is going to pivot around him.” Devonte Wyatt

Davis isn’t alone up front thanks to Devonte Wyatt’s decision to return for another season. Wyatt, recently nicknamed “pit bull” by a teammate, had a Senior Bowl invite last season but is back to chase a title and improve his stock. “We have a lot of background with Devonte because we watched him for this year’s game,” Nagy explained. RELATED: Devonte Wyatt could be most underrated Bulldogs

“Devonte is another guy with initial quickness, he can get up the field, he’s got size. Right now, it looks like it’s going to be another lean interior defensive line year, so Devonte will be in the mix, as well.” That’s a nice way of saying Wyatt will be among the top defensive lineman selected in the NFL Draft if he’s able to take care of business on and off the field. Quay Walker Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker is expected to break into the mix and up his resume. Walker is still known best in college football for tossing a Tennessee hat during his signing ceremony, but his on-field exploits might soon overshadow that. “We’re excited about Quay, a guy that technically wasn’t a full-time starter (last season), " Nagy said. “That speaks to the recruiting job Coach (Kirby) Smart and his staff have done. I know speaking with Glenn Schumann, he’s excited about that linebacker room. “Quay has got all the measurables; he’s long, he can run, you see that on tape, he can run and hit.” Adam Anderson Of course, there might not be a more anticipated defensive player in the SEC than Adam Anderson, Smart’s “Frankenstein” of a player.