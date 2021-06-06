Top California lineman Earnest Greene takes rational approach to recruiting, college football issues

ATHENS — Georgia football remains a contender for the services of Earnest Greene, the No. 1 offensive lineman in the state of California. Greene told DawgNation last week he remains in contact UGA offensive graduate assistant Eddie Gordon and still plans to spit a five-day trip down South between Alabama and Georgia after his June 16 visit to Ohio State. “Ohio State has recruited me since my freshman year,” Greene said. “They always had an interest in me …. preached to me I’m a special priority for them, and they believed in my skill set.”

RELATED: Sentell’s Intel, an interview with Earnest Greene For now, Greene, a 6-foot-5, 330-pounder at SoCal powerhouse St. John Bosco, is taking it all in. Clearly a student of the game, Greene doesn’t seem to be one for rash decisions. Indeed, Greene’s rationale on the COVID recruiting break, transfer rules and pending NIL legislation reveal him to have great insight beyond his young age.

As much as Greene said he would have liked to have visited with college coaches in person this past year, he also sees the glass half-full. “I would say it’s a blessing in disguise,” Greene said, “because that gave coaches more time to watch my film.” Seeing is believing, as just last week Greene’s tremendous upper-body strength and leg drive were obvious on the Bosco campus in non-football, medicine ball drill work.

Mike Griffith /DawgNation , Dawgnation Greene is also a player who values commitment and loyalty, two things Georgia football is looking for as it aims to maintain its tradition of producing NFL picks on the offensive line. RELATED: Earnest Greene shares what distinguishes Georgia football program Kirby Smart’s past two teams have sent five offensive linemen into the NFL draft, two in the first round. “I respect a guy a little bit more that will stay with a program and fight it out,” Greene said, asked his thoughts on NCAA transfers. “But in certain scenarios, you could understand it. But other than that, I believe in staying.” The Bulldogs have a unique draw to Greene in that his father’s side of the family remains in Savannah, a few hours down the road from Athens.

The Greene family has had Thanksgivings in Georgia, making it a special trip for Earnest, with memories that go back into his childhood. Georgia is where his father was born raised and played his college football at Savannah State before moving on to the NFL where he was part of the Chargers 1994 Super Bowl team as well as being in the Steelers and Eagles organizations. Sometime between June 23 and June 27 of this month, Greene will be on the UGA campus to take a look around and learn if it might have the right feel for him. Greene is rated as the No. 2 interior lineman in the nation by the 247Sports composite, and No. 59 player in the country overall. But Georgia offered him as an offensive tackle, not that Greene would come in assuming anything. “I know Coach Gordon and Coach Luke told me they are recruiting me at tackle,” Greene said. “But they said they’d want to put the best guys on the field, so whatever order that would be.”