ESPN analyst pegs Georgia receivers as ‘most dynamic’ in the SEC

ATHENS — Kirby Smart made a priority out of recruiting great receivers the past two years, to the extent Georgia brought in so much young talent that six receivers transferred out. The Bulldogs seem to be on the verge of benefitting in a big way from the upgrades, with many forecasting that quarterback JT Daniels could set school records this season in the passing game. SEC analyst Roman Harper, a former Alabama and New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl-winning safety, is a believer, talking up the Bulldogs’ receivers on Wednesday.

Harper could have mentioned sophomores Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Arian Smith, along with freshman Adonai Mitchell. There’s also a chance Dominick Blaylock could recover from the knee injury that kept him out of spring drills. Harper said having a quarterback like Daniels is what puts this receiving corps over the top. “You have to look at JT Daniels playing into this as a factor,” Harper said. “He’s a quarterback who can deliver the ball to every receiver I just named, (and) I didn’t even mention Arik Gilbert, the tight end transfer from LSU.”