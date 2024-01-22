ATHENS -- Kirby Smart suggested last spring that the schedule does not create Georgia’s sense of urgency so much as the team’s intense preparation, and that sounds fair enough.

But Smart knows better than anyone there’s a human element involved, and it just wasn’t the same for the Bulldogs knowing they were opening at home against UT-Martin as it was the previous two seasons with openers against Clemson and Oregon.

So here we are again, with Georgia facing off against Dabo Swinney’s Tigers, a team that will enter the game with a returning starter at quarterback and a five-game win streak.

It’s a game in Atlanta that surely will create expectations for both teams, and quite possibly carry CFP 12-team implications.

A recent ESPN pay site article notes Georgia is part of two games projected to carry the most implications on the 12-team playoff - and neither one is Clemson.

Both, however, are away from Sanford Stadium: at Texas on Oct. 19 and at Alabama on Sept. 28.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich does a wonderful job reporting on the four-team CFP, but she noted one often-repeated presupposition in the paysite article that did not hold as much water the past two seasons as some might think, resulting in somewhat of a cold take:

“Georgia has advanced to the SEC title game in recent years in part because the SEC East hasn’t been the most challenging side of the league.”

Last season, Georgia played the two-highest ranked teams not to make the SEC title game. East member Missouri (No. 9), and crossover opponent Ole Miss (No. 11). Georgia also had to play at Auburn, which came within one play of knocking off SEC west champ Auburn.

In 2022, Alabama was the highest-ranked non-SEC title game team in the rankings at No. 5, but Tennessee was No. 6 and beat both the Tide and West Division champ LSU in the regular season. The Vols were on track for the four-team CFP before losing to East Division member South Carolina, which also knocked Clemson out of the four-team playoff projections.

Dinich expertly pointed something else out that was spot on, and that was how the CFP Committee ignored UGA’s past accomplishments in dropping it from No. 1 to No. 6 — despite having one loss in the previous 30 games.

ESPN ranks Georgia’s game at Texas, Oct. 19, tops among 2024 games with CFP implications.

The Longhorns won the most recent meeting between the teams when they met following the 2018 season in the Sugar Bowl, 28-21.

It was a Bulldogs team missing first-round pick Dandre Baker and injured outside linebacker D’Andre Walker, still down on missing the four-team playoff.

Smart, who has won 20-straight games since then when having more than a week to prepare, said his team’s effort was not what it needed to be -- something he has not said in a loss since then.

ESPN ranked the No. 2-most impactful game as the Bulldogs trip to Alabama, where Tide coach Kalen DeBoer will be making his debut in SEC conference games.

Alabama has won eight of the last nine meetings, including last season’s SEC Championship Game by a 27-24 score.

The Tide won the last time the teams met in the regular season, 41-24, coming from behind in yet another game played in Tuscaloosa.

ESPN ranked the top 11 most impactful games on the playoffs in the recent article:

Other SEC Games Noted:

No. 4 Texas at Michigan, Sept. 7

No. 7 Oklahoma at Texas, Oct. 12

No. 8 Ole Miss at LSU, Oct. 12

No. 12 LSU at USC (in Las Vegas)

Other Georgia games to take note of, that Dinich isn’t mention:

• Clemson vs. Georgia, Aug. 31 in Atlanta

— Could the Tigers make the 12-team CFP field?

• Georgia at Ole Miss, Nov 9 in Oxford

— So Ole Miss at LSU is a Top 10 game but not this one?

• Tennessee at Georgia, Nov. 16

— The Vols appear reloaded and might need this win to get in the 12-team field