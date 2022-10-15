Kirby Smart orders up blowout, Georgia runs up 55-0 win over Vanderbilt

ATHENS —Kirby Smart told the world he wanted his Georgia football team to get off to a fast start, and, presto! What Kirby Smart wants these days, Kirby gets. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs struck like lightning against Vanderbilt en route to the 55-0 win.

“We want to start fast,” Smart said as Georgia took the field on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, “and we want to be explosive.” The Bulldogs had failed to score in the first quarter in their previous two games with Missouri and Auburn. Some wondered if the offense was still dialed in after the season-opening 49-3 in over Oregon and 48-6 stomp job on South Carolina in Game Three.

Stetson Bennett answered that question by leading the Bulldogs on four touchdown drives on their first five possession en route to a 28-0 halftime lead. “We started fast,” Smart acknowledged, “We still had one wasted drive (in the first half). We’ve got to convert.” Bennett finished 24-of-30 passing for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns, both scoring passes coming in the first half.

The Bulldogs had failed to score first-quarter points in the past two games, leading to Smart’s goal for a fast start against the Commodores. The Georgia head coach certainly knew his team would be capable — Vanderbilt entered the game 130th (of 131 teams) in the nation in pass defense, and 126th in the country win total defense. Smart and his staff knew the importance of getting the offense on track with a back-loaded schedule consisting of … • Florida (Jacksonville), Oct. 29 • Tennessee (Athens), Nov. 5 • Mississippi State (Starkville), Nov. 12

• Kentucky (Lexington), Nov. 19 • Georgia Tech (Athens), Nov. 26 Bennett, who entered the weekend 10th in the Heisman Trophy odds but with only 5 TD passes in six games, cashed in early, often and downfield. RELATED: Why Stetson Bennett can run up numbers on Vandy Bennett asserted himself with deep completions to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (28 yards), Dominick Blaylock (25 yards) and Darnell Washington (34 yards). The deeper passes had been a problem through the first half of the season.