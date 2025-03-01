INDIANAPOLIS — Arian Smith has battled four years at Georgia to prove he’s tougher and more physical than football players who get labeled as “track guys.”

But Smith, who led the Bulldogs with 817 receiving yards on his 48 catches this past season, will be putting his track background to good use at the 2025 NFL Combine on Saturday.

The Georgia player will be aiming to break the NFL Combine record in the 40-yard dash, set last year by Kansas City receiver Xavier Worthy at 4.21 seconds, when he takes to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The NFL combine field events and drills will be televised by the NFL Network from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, featurning quarterbacks, receivers and running backs.

“I don’t want to say something and then y’all expect that, and I don’t go do it,” Smith said when asked his chances to break the 40-yard dash record. “I definitely set my goal pretty high for the 40 and everything I do here, so I’m excited to compete tomorrow and look forward to that.”

Former Georgia player Eric Stokes holds the unofficial 40-yard dash UGA record for an NFL Combine workout — at 4.25 in 2021 — though it was set within the UGA indoor facility on account of Covid leaving to the cancellation of combine events in Indianapolis.

Ladd McConkey was the fastest of the Bulldogs at last year’s NFL Combine at 4.39 seconds, and in 2023, Kelee Ringo ran a 4.36.

Mecole Hardman has been the fastest offensive player of the Kirby Smart era, running a 4.33-second time in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

Smith, who ran the 100 meters in 10.10 seconds as a freshman on the Georgia track team, said his training has not been focused on the NFL Combine record number.

“My coaches are timing me, but they’re trying to hide the times to make sure I don’t get too big of a head,” Smith said. “I don’t know my time, I’m just competing against myself, and then not worrying about anything else.”

Here’s a look at the 10-fastest Georgia football NFL Combine 40-yard dash times:

Eric Stokes, 4.25 (2021, Pro Day)

Keith Marshall, 4.31 (2016 combine)

Mecole Hardman, 4.33 (2019 combine)

Chris Conley, 4.35 (2015 combine)

Kelee Ringo, 4.36 (2023 combine)

Lewis Cine, 4.37 (2022 combine)

Tyson Campbell, 4.37 (2021, Pro Day)

Ladd McConkey, 4.39 (2024 combine)

Nolan Smith, 4.39 (2023 combine)

Zamir White 4.40 (2022 combine)