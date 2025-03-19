Jordan “Big Baby” Hall is eager for his level of play to match his dynamic personality and the hype he arrived with at Georgia two years ago.

Hall, through fault of his own, has not made the impact anyone expected his first two seasons but is turning the corner after having surgery on both legs to repair stress fracture injuries.

“That was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to dal with mentally in my life, like, I’ve never been hurt before, ever,” said Hall, a 6-foot-4, 320-pounder out of Jacksonville, Fla., a 5-star recruit who ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the nation coming out of high school.

“Not being able to walk, in the hospital bed, like, during fall camp …. I broke down, I didn’t do it in front of everybody, but I called my dad. I broke down.”

Hall’s return to productivity will be a key to UGA’s success in 2025 with the Bulldogs’ losing starting defensive tackles Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse to the NFL, along with combo D-Lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

The fact Kirby Smart chose Hall to speak to the media on Tuesday is a testament to the hard work and progress he has made during his rehabilitation.

“He’s looked much better and much more healthy — he had his pins taken out, screws taken out,” Smart said. “So, he’s practiced better so far this spring than he did at the end of last year.

“We need him to be an integral part of the leadership on the team.”

Smart made it clear on Tuesday that Georgia football, collectively, was not meeting the standard.

Some players have not taken to the hard coaching that has led to Georgia’s success on the field and in developing NFL players, while Smart said all the freshmen are not where they need to be from a conditioning standpoint.

Hall, however, praised the potential of one notable freshman — 5-star recruit Elijah Griffin — who UGA is looking for to make an immediate impact.

“I was not as strong as he was when I first got here — you could tell why he was a top five recruit in his class, and, he’s got a lot, a lot more work to do,” Hall said.

“He’s going to be good one. You can tell you, though, he’s a hard worker and good work ethic. Strong as an Ox.”

Hall’s development is further along, and his leadership role dictates he be as close to on-point as possible with Georgia expected to compete for another SEC championship this season.

“I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent, but I’m better than before, so that’s a blessing,” Hall said following UGA’s practice on Tuesday.

Hall, who estimates his health status as being “75 to 80″ percent of his potential, is making the most of his time.

“I’m more than thrilled, working out with (departing Georgia NFL prospects) on Pro Day,” Hall said of his time working with Brinson and Stackhouse one final time.

“During spring break, I stayed here, so I was with Warren and Naz almost every single day, still learning from them, as you can never too much.”

The Georgia defensive line, with its impact on stopping the run, plugging gaps to free-up linebackers and creating pressure to alleviate coverage time for the secondary, is where it all starts on defense.

Hall knows that better than anyone.

“The defensive linemen here, we know and we understand that we have the most physically demanding job on the field,” Hall said. “Taking on double teams, playing scoop blocks, regardless of what it is, we’ve go to put the defense on our back.

“And,” Hall said, “that burden of responsibility is something we carry and like to hold.”

A healthy Jordan Hall will go a long way for Georgia in that area, and it’s clear the talented 5-star is well on his way to making the necessary impact.