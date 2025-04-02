ATHENS — The Georgia football team has a lot questions, but the kicker position is not one of them.

Junior Peyton Woodring is one of the most proven and reliable kickers in college football, and he’s proven a difference maker for the Bulldogs.

Indeed, Woodring was 6-of-6 on his field goal attempts Georgia’s two wins over Texas last season — the 30-15 win in Austin and 22-19 victory in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Wooding, a first-team All-SEC selection last season, credits the preparation he gets at UGA practices and the pressure Kirby Smart applies daily for having him ready for such moments.

“I feel like they create a lot of pressure, whether it’s the whole team watching, or Coach Smart putting pressure on me,” Woording said at his press availability following practice on Tuesday.

“It’s important to have that pressure in certain moments.”

Last Saturdays’ scrimmage was one such example.

“I feel like the scrimmages adds a game-like feel to us, so it’s important to have those,” Woodring said, “and that’s where the most pressure comes, in those scrimmages performing in front of everybody.”

Woodring didn’t start out so automatic, as he missed three of the first seven field goals he attempted his freshman year at Georgia.

Woodring, however, looks back at that early struggle as a pivotal point in his career that’s made him the reliable kicker he has become.

“I was young and a little nervous, I did’t understand the full moment,” Woodring said. “I didn’t grow up in a place where there was a lot of people watching.

“Once I fixed my mindset, I stopped getting nervous about it, and it’s helped me improve throughout my career.”

Wooding made 17 of his next 18 field goals his freshman season, earning FWAA Freshman All-American honors, and last year he was 21 of 23.

The plan is to be even better this season.

“Working toward that goal every day, to try to get better whether it’s mindset or technique,” Woodring said. “It’s really important to try to improve little by little to help the team every day.”

Kickers don’t always get the same credit as other position players, but listening to how Woodring approaches his craft, it’s not a stretch to say his attitude could apply anywhere on the field.

“There’s a lot of guys with the leg for it, or the accuracy, but it’s like who’s going to do that in a game,” Woodring said. “I think Improving that (mindset) is what set you apart from other kickers.

“It’s all about the game, really.”