ATLANTA — Get ready for some angry, shocked, ecstatic and disappointed college football fans today.

There are gong to be surprises and hurt feelings when the final College Football Playoff rankings come out at noon (TV: ESPN), and quite likely an unprecedented four-team CFP field.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where previously No. 1-ranked Georgia (12-1) gets a chance to defend its two national titles after it lost by a 27-24 count to Alabama on Saturday.

If the 12-1 Bulldogs get left out of the four-team field, the best guess is they would play in the Orange Bowl against Louisville (Dec. 30) or in the Cotton Bowl against Texas (Dec. 29).

As for how the four-team CFP field will look, the best guess here is:

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Alabama

If that’s the field, Michigan and Alabama would meet in the Sugar Bowl, with Washington and Texas playing in the Rose Bowl.

It’s also possible undefeated Florida State gets into field. There’s never been an undefeated Power 5 team that hasn’t made the four-team field in the nine-year history of the CFP.

But flashing back to the Tuesday night CFP call, committee chairman Boo Corrigan said twice the Seminoles are a “different team” without injured star quarterback Jordan Travis.

Further, CFP executive director Bill Hancock clarified the committee’s job is to pick the four “best” — not “most deserving.”

That would also seem to open the door for a one-loss SEC and/or Big 12 champ to make the field ahead of an undefeated Florida State team that’s missing its best player.

Seminoles coach Mike Norvell made a case for his team late Saturday night.

“There’s a lot of great teams out there and talented teams, they’ve shown the ability, and they’ve lost games — this team has not,” Norvell said after his team beat Louisville by a 16-6 count in the ACC Championship Game without its star quarterback.

“This team has responded to all situations, this team ha fought no matter what the circumstance.”

Undefeated Big Ten champ Michigan and undefeated Pac-12 champ Washington are the only two sure things.

The Wolverines took care of business with a 26-0 win against overmatched Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Huskies, meanwhile, scored a 34-31 shootout win over Oregon, beating the Ducks twice in the same season.

College Football will go to a 12-team playoff field next season — but that will come one year too late for a few teams who could justify their presence in the four-team CFP field.

Here’s how the top 8 teams fared this weekend:

1. Georgia (12-1) - lost to No. 8 Alabama, 27-24

2. Michigan (13-0) - beat No. 16 Iowa 26-0

3. Washington (13-0) - beat No. 5 Oregon 34-31

4. Florida State (13-0) - beat No. 14 Louisville 16-6

5. Oregon (11-2) - lost to No. 3 Washigton 34-31

6. Ohio State (11-1) - did not play

7. Texas (12-1) - beat No. 18 Oklahoma State 49-21

8. Alabama (12-1)- beat Georgia 27-24