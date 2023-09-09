Georgia spent the first quarter searching for answers before finding its identity as a No. 1-ranked football team.

The Bulldogs, sparked by Mekhi Mews 69-yard punt return TD, exploded for four touchdowns in the second quarter of a 45-3 win over Ball State on Saturday.

Carson Beck was 23-of-30 passing for 283 yards and 2 touchdowns and an interception in his second start, spreading the ball around to 11 different targets before coming out of the game at the end of the third quarter.

“We have a quarterback that’s an accurate passer,” Smart said. “We’ve got some explosive players around him, and we’re still try to figure all that out.”

Georgia (2-0) had to figure out a way to move the football without leaning on tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers, a preseason All-American and projected first-round NFL Draft pick, was notably quiet with just one catch for 3 yards and had an uncharacteristic drop.

Smart noted last week that Bowers was playing with an injury, and it did appear the Georgia star was less than 100 percent as he was dropped quickly after his only reception.

The Bulldogs’ will also closely monitor CFP Defensive MVP Javon Bullard, who left the game in the first quarter with what was reported to be an ankle injury.

Bullard did not return to the game and was seen wearing a protective boot on the sideline.

The Georgia secondary picked up the slack, however, as Tykee Smith and Malaki Starks each had interceptions in the second quarter that led directly to Bulldogs’ TD drives.

The most sensational intersection of the day, however, was reserved for outside linebacker Chad Chambliss in the second quarter.

Ball State starting quarterback Kadin Semonza fired a pass that appeared destined for the turf as an incompletion but instead struck the foot of Maximus Webster.

The ball ricocheted back and up into the air, finding its way into the arms of Chambliss.

Georgia will look for more players to be in the right place at the right time again at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday when it plays host to South Carolina.

The Bulldogs beat the Gamecocks by a 48-7 count in Columbia last season.