ATHENS — The SEC storylines entering the season centered around preseason Heisman Trophy favorites Arch Manning and Trinidad Chambliss.

Georgia and Gunner Stockton have not subscribed to that script, however, as things look much different than many expected nine games into the season.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 and atop the SEC standings with a 6-1 league mark, likely on the verge of taking over the No. 1 spot in the CFP rankings that come out at 9 p.m. on Tuesday (TV: ESPN).

Stockton is a big reason why, leading SEC quarterbacks with 20 touchdown passes and posting a league-high 180.4 passer rating heading into the second week of November.

Stockton also sits tied with Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell at +2500 for best Heisman Trophy odds among SEC players.

Stockton, of course, stole the show from Russell when Georgia beat the Crimson Tide 20-17 in Tuscaloosa earlier that season.

Stockton was 18-of-22 passing for 249 yards with a touchdown an interception that night, also rushing six times for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Russell, undefeated entering into that game, was 16-of-30 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown nd had 41 yards rushing but also, a costly fumble and a sack that took Alabama out of field goal range.

The current Heisman Trophy race reflects players from other conferences currently leading the way, but typically at least four players get to travel to New York for the ceremony, and Stockton is a good bet to be there if the Bulldogs win out through the SEC Championship Game.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is tied with Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith atop the Heisman odds at +340, followed by Utah quarterback Devon Dampier (+1200) and Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker (+1500).

Stockton’s most recent outing was a show-stopping performance at Ole Miss which included a mad scramble leading to one of his four touchdown passes in the 42-7 win over the Rebels.

Stockton also carried on a 15-yard TD for his second rushing score of the year on a night that saw the Georgia defense take a wrecking ball to Chambliss’ Heisman Trophy campaign.

Indeed, it was supposed to be Chambliss lighting up the scoreboard with highlight runs and passes instead of the 18-of-34 passing for 170 yards with in interception stat line that he posted.

Stockton, in his second full season running Mike Bobo’s offense, was a model of efficiency going 9-of-15 passing for 186 yards for four touchdowns on a night that saw the Bulldogs post 48 rushing attempts for 295 yards.

Stockton, humble as always, spent more time in his post-game press conference talking about the accolades of receiver Talyn Taylor, who caught four passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

“Talyn is a great player,” Stockton said. “I was just trying to get the ball to him, and then he does great stuff.”

Stockton delivered a 65-yard missile that hit Taylor in stride for the final score of the night, putting an exclamation point on the Bulldogs’ victory.

For all the individual accolades Stockton is lining himself up for, his focus has remained on the team and preparing for the next game, at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday against Missouri.

“We’re trying to get better each week,” Stockton said. “I think (Kirby Smart) said the best teams are player led …. everybody does a good job buying into the process.”