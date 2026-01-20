The past three College Football Playoff championship teams have come from the Big Ten, and the betting odds suggest the next one will, too.

Georgia won the SEC’s most recent national title with its back-to-back championship runs in 2021 and 2022, but there are five programs with better odds to win the national title next year, according to BetMGM.

Ohio State is the favorite to win next year’s CFP Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 25, 2027 in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Buckeyes are a +600 bet, with Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas all at +700.

Indiana, which won Monday night’s CFP Championship Game over Miami, is next among the favorites at +800 followed by Georgia at +900.

Gunner Stockton is one of six returning starters for the Bulldogs on offense, while UGA returns seven starters on defense.

Kirby Smart has chosen continuity on his staff, with Mike Bobo expected back as the offensive coordinator for his fourth season calling plays since Todd Monken left to become the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, and Glenn Schumann entering his fourth season leading the defense since Dan Lanning left to take the Oregon head coaching job.

The Bulldogs added the No. 64 overall player out of the transfer portal with defensive lineman Amaris Williams transferring from Auburn, and the No. 105 portal player in Georgia Tech receiver Isiah Canion. Former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes, ranked 314th, is another transfer who could start.

Here’s the complete list of favorites to win the CFP Championship Game next season:

Ohio State +600

Notre Dame +700

Oregon +700

Texas +700

Indiana +800

Georgia +900

Alabama +1500

LSU +1500

Texas A&M +1500

Texas Tech +1500

Miami +2000

Oklahoma +3000

Ole Miss +4000

USC +4000

Clemson +5000

Michigan +5000

Penn State +5000

Tennessee +5000

Auburn +8000

Florida +8000

Missouri +8000

BYU +10,000

Florida State +10,000

Iowa State +10,000

Vanderbilt +10,000