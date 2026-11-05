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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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Indiana coach Curt Cignetti cries SEC bias in CFP rankings
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is claiming SEC bias in the CFP rankings, despite head-to-head results and metrics that suggest otherwise.
Mike Griffith
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Trinidad Chambliss has Kirby Smart on edge with decision-making, accuracy
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has seen enough of Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to know his Georgia defense has a problem on its hands.
Mike Griffith
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Mike Bobo reveals how Georgia offense approaching Ole Miss matchup
ATHENS — Mike Bobo is all about the results, and the 27-8 win over Florida represented success in what Bobo says is a “bottom line business.”
Mike Griffith
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Georgia defender Quintavius Johnson has stormy memories of losses to Ole …
ATHENS — Quintavius Johnson remembers Georgia’s past two losses to Ole Miss, and he has the emotional scars to prove it.
Mike Griffith
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SEC coaches speculate on growing attrition: Are NIL-fed players as hungry?
ATHENS — It has been said that money changes everything, and that’s certainly been the case in college football since the adaption of an unrestricted transfer policy and …
Mike Griffith
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