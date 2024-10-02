ATHENS — Georgia players are still shaking off the shockwaves of a regular-season loss, likely reminding themselves that all their goals are ahead of them.

It’s a new day and age for SEC and college football, with no divisional play and a newly-expanded 12-team playoff field keeping dreams alive and well for one-loss teams.

Especially one-loss teams like Georgia, which at No. 5 in the polls represents the highest-ranked team with a blemish on its record.

The Power 4 conference championship game winners and the top-ranked Group of Five champion have automatic bids while the other seven slots will be at-large picks as determined by the CFP rankings.

It feels safe to say that the Bulldogs could afford to lose one more and still feel confident about making the 12-team field as a two-loss team, but obviously there are no givens.

If Georgia wins out, on the other hand, here’s a very strong chance it would make the SEC Championship Game, as that would means head-to-head tiebreaker wins over the likes of Texas, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Here’s a look at the Bulldogs’ remaining schedule, and what each game means:

Oct. 5, Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs need to bounce-back in a big way at home against a Tigers’ team that will be fighting for its life after back-to-back home-opening SEC losses.

Georgia must win as a three-touchdown favorite to maintain its status as the top-ranked one-loss team.

Oct. 12 Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m.

It’s another one of those “supposed to win easily” games, which doesn’t always work out that way against scrappy programs like the Maroon Bulldogs have been known to bring.

Mississippi State gave Texas all it wanted last week, spreading the field with problematic formations and playing tough defense in staying with 13-6 at the half.

Oct. 19 at Texas TBD

Georgia’s trop to Austin has the look of a marquee matchup that could determined a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

It will be Kirby Smart’s first chance to truly validate his program after an embarrassing start in Tuscaloosa saw the Dawgs dig themselves a 28-0 hole.

Nov. 2 vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m.

The Cocktail Party hits different these days with the Gators struggling and seemingly on the verge of a coaching change.

Controlling the rivalry is no-less important, obviously, as Georgia continues its march toward a CFP field that start to shake out in November.

Nov. 9 at Ole Miss. TBD

Smart’s battle with Lane Kiffin on Oxford figures to have direct CFP implications.

Ole Miss has a high ceiling, but with so many transfers its hard to know what that culture will look like by November after the home loss to Kentucky.

Nov. 16 vs. Tennessee, TBD

The SEC could be witnessing a play-in game for the SEC Championship Game, or, this late in the season, a loser-out game for the 12-team CFP field.

The Vols have shown an explosive offense under first-year starting QB Nico Lamaleava and a vastly improved defense.

Nov. 23 vs. UMass, 12:45 p.m.

Georgia picked a good time for a breather, giving key players a chance to get healed and young players one final opportunity to polish their skills.

The Bulldogs had better taken care of business in the SEC, however, because beating UMass by even the most lopsided of margins will impress no one.

Nov. 29 vs. Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets are sure to have their stingers ready and poised with hopes of injecting Georgia with an upset loss.

The Georgia-Georgia Tech game promises to be physical, at the very least, which is less than ideal the week before an SEC Championship Game the Bulldogs might still be a part of.

Potential CFP at-large teams to watch

Big Ten

No. 3 Ohio State, 4-0

No. 6 Oregon, 4-0

No. 7 Penn State, 4-0

No. 10 Michigan, 4-1

No. 11 USC, 3-1

No. 23 Indiana, 5-0

INDEPENDENT

No. 14 Notre Dame, 4-1

Big 12

No. 16 Iowa State, 4-0

No. 17 BYU, 5-0

No. 18 Utah, 4-1

No. 20 Kansas State, 4-1

ACC

No. 8 Miami, Fla., 5-0

No. 15 Clemson, 3-1

No. 22 Louisville, 3-1