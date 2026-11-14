ATHENS — Georgia is ready for its investment in receiver Isiah Canion to pay off, and Canion is just as eager to contribute.

“It’s a blessing,” Canion said in his interview with UGA’s media NIL initiative, Glory, Glory. “It was hard sitting watching the game, watching every play, my teammates go out there and go to war.”

Canion returned to play 25 snaps in Georgia’s 42-7 win at Ole Miss after missing four games with a leg injury and is expected to be full-go in UGA’s game with Missouri at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Kirby Smart is particular when it comes to taking players out of the transfer portal, so adding a 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete like Canion was significant.

Canion made only three catches for 28 yards through the first four games, held largely under wraps in games that saw Georgia substitute heavily.

But with three games left in the regular season and the Bulldogs looking for a deep postseason run, his return should add a spark to what’s become an accomplished receiving corps.

Canion haș enjoyed his teammates success while doing what he could to help the younger players from the sideline while recovering from injury.

“I’ve been trying to help any way I could, obviously I’m not out there making plays,” Canion said, “but I could pour into the younger guys, help them get lined up.”

Watching players like sophomore Talyn Taylor and Craig Dandridge Jr. break-out has lifted the entire receivers room, Canion explained.

“It just gets everybody excited, we’ve proved we can play with anybody in their stadiums,” Canion said, “so now we have to come out here and be consistent in our stadium.”

Canion said since returning from the injury he’s “practiced harder,” and “been locked into the playbook,” looking to provide a healthy lift for Gunner Stockton and the offense.

Hard-hitting UGA safety Rasean Dinkins, a teammate of Canion’s at Warner Robins High School, provided a preview of what fans can expect to see out of Canion right out of the gate.

“I feel like he’s pretty physical,” Dinkins said, “and once you get to see him block, you’ll witness that.”