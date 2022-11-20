3 things: Georgia football perfect where it matters most, but Bulldogs have their warts

ATHENS — Georgia football has been perfect in the only place that matters, specifically, the won-loss column. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs made sure it stayed that way by slugging it out with Kentucky in a 16-6 road win amid frigid temperatures and gusty wins. GAME STORY: It wasn’t pretty, but it didn’t have to be, Georgia triumphs at Kentucky

Coach Kirby Smart has never been one for style points, and he knows better than anyone the value of a road win in the SEC — especially with his team carrying the No. 1 target on its back. RELATED: Kentucky’s Mark Stoops has eye-opening comments about UGA football “We told them we weren’t going to get the same Kentucky team that Vanderbilt did,” Smart said. “We expected it to be that kind of game.”