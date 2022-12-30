Georgia All-American Jalen Carter opens up, ready to ’show the world’ what he can do

ATLANTA — Jalen Carter said “The Moment” this season against LSU just happened, and it continues to go viral with pictures, paintings and autograph seekers. There was Carter, a defensive tackle looking to make a play in the SEC Championship, and then Jayden Daniels, a quarterback unable to escape the grasp of perhaps the most dominant Georgia defender of all time. The Bulldogs fans will all remember how the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Carter lifted Daniels up off the ground with one arm, while thrusting his other arm into the air as he flashed the No. 1 sign.

RELATED: Ohio State keeping talented Jalen Carter in perspective entering CFP matchup The Moment “It all happened fast,” Carter said at the Georgia media day at the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, his first media appearance of the season. “I spun around, and when I got up, I already had him locked in, so he came up with me. It was just an instant reaction, I just threw it (No. 1 sign) up.”

Tony Walsh , Dawgnation The Bulldogs beat LSU 50-30 in winning their first SEC Championship since 2017, and they’ll carry that No. 1 ranking into the Saturday night showdown (TV: ESPN 8 p.m.) with Ohio State in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal. Carter, projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft by Mel Kiper Jr., is locked in and ready to go.

“I’ve still got two more games to prove that might be true, and now it’s time to work and show the world what I can do,” Carter said. “Right now, I’m here, I’m in the playoffs, and we’ve got a mission in Ohio State, and that’s it.” Team First Coach Kirby Smart was asked in early November about Carter coming back just two games after suffering a sprained knee at Missouri and playing more than 40 snaps in each game. Smart said the All-American defensive tackle was creating wealth for himself, not risking it. RELATED: Stetson Bennett gets Heisman Hype, but NFL sees Jalen Carter as Dawgs’ best player Carter explained on Thursday that it’s a matter of prioritizing his commitment to Georgia over his NFL Draft stock.