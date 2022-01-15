Former Georgia cornerback Jalen Kimber commits to rival Florida

ATHENS — Former Georgia cornerback Jalen Kimber has committed to play the 2022 season at Florida after spending three days in the NCAA transfer portal following the Bulldogs’ 2021 CFP Championship season. Kimber, a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, was a projected starter entering fall drills who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last September. The Gators were among several programs to offer Kimber coming out of Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas two years ago.

LSU was another program that offered Kimber, the relevance of that being that new Florida secondary coach Corey Raymond was then in Baton Rouge under Ed Orgeron. Georgia interviewed Raymond, known as the ‘Godfather of DBU’ for its secondary coach opening in 2019 before hiring former Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren, who has since taken a job as North Carolina’s secondary coach. RELATED: Kirby Smart interviews celebrated LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond

Kimber had more than 40 schools contact him after he entered the portal last Wednesday, but he chose Florida because of Raymond’s reputation for developing defensive backs. Raymond’s LSU secondaries produced 14 NFL draft picks and seven first-team All-Americans, including Eric Reid (2012), Jalen Mills (2015), Jamal Adams (2016), Tre’Davious White (2016), Greedy Williams (2018), Grant Delpit (2018, ‘19) and Derek Stingley Jr. (2019, ‘20). Kimber appeared in only three games in 2020, playing behind NFL starters Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell.