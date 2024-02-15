ATHENS — Georgia sophomore Jordan “Big Baby” Hall looks to make one of the bigger jumps on the team this offseason.

The Bulldogs’ championship hopes could depend on it with the defensive line in need of more improvement than perhaps any other position group after last year’s drop off.

Rising seniors Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson figure to lead the way up front for a Georgia defensive line that fell to 18th in run defense after leading the nation three of the previous four seasons (2019, 2020, 2022) and finishing second in 2021.

Hall, a former 5-star recruit, is thought to have the talent to muscle up and provide the kind of fire support Jalen Carter once supplied behind seniors Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt on Georgia’s legendary “No Name Defense” in 2021.

There were seven eventual first-round picks on that defense — five off the defensive front.

Hall said in a recent Players Lounge interview hosted by Aaron Murray that he measures up physically with Wyatt.

“Devonte Wyatt came on a visit and helped host some recruits with us, (and) I was looking at him and I was like, ‘Man, we look almost the same, except he’s a little bit lighter than I am now,’ " said Hall, who claims a 6-4 1/2-foot, 315-pound frame.

“All our body frames look the same. Seeing that, I know I for sure I can be that one day.”

Hall said learning weight lifting techniques and how to be coached were two of the biggest areas of improvement for him last season.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes in myself, weight-room wise,” Hall said. “When I first got here, I could barely do certain kinds of weight, but now I can do it easily.

“The weight room has been one of the bigger things that I’ve seen change me.”

Hall will need to show improvement with his football techniques and ability to play the game, as well.

The PFF metrics reflect why the Georgia defensive line play dropped off, the lower grades matching Kirby Smart’s concerns last spring that the unit lacked “train wreckers:”

• Warren Brinson 13 games, 329 snaps, 78.7 grade

• Jonathan Jefferson 7 games 67 snaps, 73.6 grade

• Zion Logue 14 games, 351 snaps, 71.2 grade

• Nazir Stackhouse 14 games, 409 snaps, 70.6 grade

• Christen Miller 13 games, 209 snaps, 69.8 grade

• Jamal Jarrett 5 games, 57 snaps, 63.8 grade

• Jordan Hall 11 games, 177 snaps, 59.1 grade

Hall indicated he felt improvement the second half of the season, when Smart came to him after Brinson was slowed by an injury.

“When Warren went down with the injury, he came to me in practice and told me on Monday he was going to need me,” Hall said. “So having that belief in me amplified my game and gave me the reassurance I needed as a player.

“You come in and practice hard every day and to know your coach is looking forward to having you and is there for you. That was one of the more reassuring moments I had.”

Indeed, Smart went out of his way to mention Hall last November.

“With Warren’s injury, he’s been getting more snaps and I can see the benefit of going against our offensive line like he has,” Smart said.

“You know, we’re a little thin on the defensive line — thinner than we’ve ever been. He’s been a big part of getting better and growing up on that side of the ball.”

The spring football drills are just around the corner for Hall and his teammates, who have been going through offseason workouts with great intensity.

Hall, an early enrollee at this point last season, looks and sounded more prepared for what’s ahead when asked his biggest areas of improvement.

“On the field, implementing my pass rush game a lot more, and working on defending the run,” Hall said.

“Everything; going into the season with a clean slate, trying to improve in everything day by day, little by little.”