It has been a busy year athletic director Josh Brooks, who will be among those front and center at the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors Meeting on Thursday and Friday at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee.

Brooks, in his fourth year leading the athletic department, will provide his annual report and is expected to request a 10-percent budget increase to more than $190 million.

Georgia, which ranked fifth in the nation in revenue ($203.1 million, per the most recent USA Today data), is expected to increase its revenue this season with new premium seating and general public alcohol sales at home games.

The SEC member schools are also expected to build on the $741 million revenue distribution ($51.3 million per school) with the addition and added value Texas and Oklahoma bring to the league and its respective television package.

Brooks, in addition to managing the department and overseeing fundraising and spending efforts, has made his mark with several successful coaching hires since assuming his current role on Jan. 6, 2021.

Brooks, himself, was rewarded with a new contract that calls for him to make $1.275 million annually with a $100,000 escalator raise through 2030.

Georgia most recently hired Erika Brennan away from South Florida to take over the Bulldogs women’s golf program.

Brennan, hired on Tuesday, spent seven seasons at USF where she built a program that earned back-to-back NCAA regional bids for the first time in Tampa since 2002.

Brooks has now hired a head coach for 17 of Georgia’s 21 sports over the past three years.

The only four coaches Brooks inherited that are still leading UGA programs are Kirby Smart (football), Chris Haack (men’s golf), Tom Black (volleyball) and Meghan Boenig (equestrian).

Brooks’ hires have been impressive, to the extent they have combined for 10 Top 10 finishes in the various NCAA Championship.

UGA can add to that with nationally ranked baseball, softball and track and field programs still competing this spring.

Some recent highlights from Brooks’ hires:

Wes Johnson, Baseball

Most overall wins and most SEC wins by a first-year Georgia baseball coach

He will be the second head coach in UGA baseball history to lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament in his first year, joining David Perno, who did it in 2002

Georgia has improved from 29 wins last year to 39 this season; Georgia was picked sixth (out of seven) in the SEC eastern division preseason poll, and the Bulldogs ended up a Top 10-ranked team

Keidane McAlpine, Soccer

Posted the most successful season in Georgia soccer history in 2023 (this past fall), finishing with a No. 13 national ranking – the highest in program history

Led Georgia to its first SEC title of any kind in soccer – the 2023 SEC East Division crown and first SEC Tournament championship

Reached the Sweet 16, tallying a program-best five postseason victories

In his first season in 2022, Georgia received first NCAA Tournament bid Since 2014 and hosted first postseason match since 2007

Drake Bernstein, Women’s tennis

2024 SEC Coach of the Year

Led Georgia women’s tennis to a SEC title in his first year as head coach

He is the first women’s tennis coach in Georgia history to lead the program to a SEC title in his first year

Caryl Smith Gilbert, Track & Field

Hired summer of 2021 from USC where she had won two team NCAA championships and was a two-time national coach of the year

Since her arrival, Georgia teams have had seven top-10 national finishes at the NCAA Indoor & Outdoor Championships since 2022, including a runner-up finish for the men at the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championships and a third-place finish for the women at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships

Individuals have broken 26 school records during her tenure and collected 17 SEC titles and five NCAA crowns

Coach Caryl is the first female to coach a men’s sport at UGA

Mike White, Men’s basketball

Led Georgia to first postseason appearance since 2017

Signed the 15th ranked class for the 2024-25 roster

Notched first 20-win tally since 2016 in 2023-24 season

Upped Georgia win total by 10 victories in first season

Tony Baldwin, Softball

Led Georgia to NCAA Super Regional in 2023 and another NCAA regional and Super Regional this year

16 wins in 2023 SEC play were most since 2018

Serves on staff for USA Softball Women’s National Team

Neil Versfeld, Men’s swimming

Improved from 12th to 11th at NCAAs and fifth to third at SECs in 2024, 42 All-America citations earned by 13 athletes

Two SEC champions — Jake Magahey (2024 500y free) and Bradley Dunham (2023 200y back)

Ian Grum — silver medalist in 200m back at 2023 Pan Am Games

Stefanie Williams Moreno, Women’s swimming

Improved from 16th to 13th at NCAAs and sixth to fifth at SECs in 2024, 45 All-America citations earned by 14 athletes

Three SEC champions — Abby McCulloh (2024 1,650y free), Zoie Hartman (2023 200y IM), and Rachel Stege (2023 500y free)

Rachel Stege — gold medalist in 1,500m free at 2023 Pan Am Games

Jamie Hunt, Men’s tennis

Named Georgia head coach after Manny Diaz announced his retirement; served seven seasons as Georgia’s associate head coach

Helped lead Georgia to a SEC title last year and mentored NCAA singles champion Ethan Quinn.

Georgia has signed three top-5 recruiting classes during his tenure, including the top class in 2023.

Cecile Canqueteau-Landi and Ryan Roberts, Gymnastics

Hired Hall of Fame USA Gymnastics coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi and former assistant coach Ryan Roberts to lead Georgia gymnastics

Cecile Canqueteau-Landi has trained 13 USA Women’s Senior National Team members, including a personal coach to Simone Biles

Competed for native country of France at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta

Ryan Roberts was crucial in the development of SEC Freshman of the Year Lily Smith this past year at Georgia.

Roberts spent four years as an assistant at Alabama, where he led the Crimson Tide to the 2021 SEC Championship

Tom Chorny, Cross country

Served as Director of Track & Field and Cross Country at Miami University (Ohio) since 2015 before coming to Athens in July 2023

Three-time MAC Coach of the Year

17 All-America honors across 10 events, 27 school records in 23 distance events

2018 MAC champions in 2018 and 2022, 2021 men’s outdoor MAC champions

Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, Women’s basketball