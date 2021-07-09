JT Daniels explains why Georgia offense reflect ‘huge difference,’ reveals favorite NFL QB

ATHENS — Perhaps the most interesting thing about the offseason filled with JT Daniels’ doubters is the skeptics’ failure to understand the value of continuity. “There’s a huge difference in terms of what we’re able to do,” Daniels told Athlon Magazine in an exclusive interview this offseason. “And,” Daniels added, “what we’re going to be able to do because of how far ahead we are right now.”

To think, Daniels posted the highest QB rating among the returning collegiate quarterbacks after his Nov. 21 debut despite running a limited package, Not that Daniels wasn't and isn't a fast study — his football IQ and penchant for studying the game is well-documented.

"One thing about it, he's a sponge," UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. "He loves to be coached, loves to have the answers …. There's a lot of things you can do with JT that you can keep it as quarterback control." Hence, Daniels' ability to "fly the jet" from the line of scrimmage, mindful of all controls from setting and changing pass protections, or adjusting routes and the formation depending on the defensive alignment.

Daniels watches NFL quarterbacks closely, looking for tips, secrets and any sort of advantages that can sharpen his game. Not surprisingly, his favorite quarterbacks are among the best the game has seen. "My all-time favorite is Aaron Rodgers," Daniels said. "I'm a huge Tom Brady fan. I like [Patrick] Mahomes a lot, too. Josh Allen, after [last] year especially. "To me, I think Aaron Rodgers is the top-of-the-line best you can model your game after. What he can do with the ball is brilliant. He's a great decision-maker. He's just accurate from all [places on the field]." Monken, who orchestrated the most prolific passing offenses in Tampa Bay's franchise history, has already likened Daniels' abilities to that of an NFL player.