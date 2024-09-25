ATHENS — Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer didn’t hesitate when it came to sharing his keys for a win over Georgia in this marquee SEC football showdown.

DeBoer, off to a 3-0 start as the Tide’s first-year replacement for Nick Saban, identified four areas he will be focusing on in the 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

1. Ball security

“I think we need to take care of the football,” said DeBoer, whose program is a home underdog for the first time in 90 games dating back to 2007 — Saban’s first season at the helm.

“They (Georgia) has done an exceptional job of it, having it not turned it over yet.”

2. Red Zone TD efficiency

DeBoer’s second point remained on the offensive side of the ball, when he spoke about the importance of efficiency.

“We have to get the ball in the end one, that’s easier said than done because they haven’t even allowed a touchdown yet,” DeBoer said. “So, when you do get those opportunities in the Red Zone, you’ve got to come up with touchdowns.”

3. Defensive line stand

DeBoer is also looking for his defense to step up against the Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“Defensively, we’ve got to be physical up front, they’re run game is always going to be a strength,” DeBoer said, “and controlling the line of scrimmage is going to be a priority for them, so I think that’s where it starts for us.”

4. Rattle Carson Beck

DeBoer knows better than anyone the importance of a quarterback, and the value in rattling them, leading to his fourth and final key.

“Any pressure we can get on Carson Beck, that’s going to be critical, as well,” DeBoer said, “because we know how elite he is, how good of a quarterback he is when he has time to sit back there, he’s going to find the people and make the throws.

“He’s extremely accurate and has got a lot of experience under his belt to rely on.”

Statistical challenge

DeBoer has made it clear he’s very comfortable and confident in his team, but he acknowledged on Wednesday just how daunting of a challenge the Tide faces.

“The glaring stat (s) is they haven’t turned it over, special teams-wise they are almost perfect, they’re 6 for 6 in field goals and they haven’t allowed a yard in returns,” DeBoer said. “And then Beck hasn’t given up an interception, and they.haven’t given up a touchdown — those are the ones that are the ones that are most glaring.

“That’s offensively, defensively and special teams, so it’s hitting on all areas of their football team,” he said, “and that’s what makes you a complete football team and wins the games they’ve won, not just this year, but over the past years under Coach (Kirby) Smart.”