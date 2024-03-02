INDIANAPOLIS — Kendall Milton brought his Georgia “attack” mentality to the NFL Combine, and the burly Bulldogs’ tailback impressed.

Milton, at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, showed his explosiveness with a 1.51-second 10-yard split in his 40 -- among the top three fastest among backs -- along with a 35.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-4 broad jump in the testing on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“It really feels like a dream come true,” Milton said on Friday during the podium interview portion of this NFL combine experience.

“I feel like every kid that has football dreams and watches the combine, all the fast 40 times and big names going through the combine, and to be here and having the ability to partake in the combine is a blessing.”

Milton’s 40-yard dash time — 4.62 seconds — wasn’t elite but it was acceptable for a player of his size, particularly since he’s still on the upswing after overcoming injuries at Georgia.

Milton, who played effectively last season in a knee brace as a precaution after he suffered a sprained MCL, looked more fluid in combine drill work than most every other back.

“I feel there was a lot left on the table in terms of what I know I bring to the table,” Milton said. “I feel like having the opportunity to finish the back half of the season healthy, especially with the top teams in the SEC on the schedule, that was definitely a blessing.”

Indeed, and Milton captured Orange Bowl MVP Honors with 9 carries for 104 yards and the first two touchdowns in Georgia’s 63-3 win over Florida State.

It completed a string of nine games where Milton scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs — 9 TDs coming in the final five games.

Milton explained the mentality Kirby Smart coaches at Georgia that enabled him to persevere through the most challenging of times.

“It starts with how you attack meetings, how you attack the film room and the weight room,” Milton said. “It’s the way that we prepare and pride ourselves in the standard of Georgia football. That’s what sets us apart from other college programs.”