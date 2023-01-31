Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh presence thrills Senior Bowl, ‘Kenny is an NFL starter’

ATHENS -- Kenny McIntosh is the latest in a line of elusive Georgia football running backs, and that’s one reason why Jim Nagy is thrilled to have him in Mobile. “That’s our hardest position to get, because most of those guys bounce as juniors,” the Senior Bowl executive director said, explaining to The Draft Network why the running back position is the one he’s most excited about at this year’s event. “So to get a Kenny McIntosh (is big); that Georgia running backs room has not been good to the Senior Bowl.”

Indeed, Kirby Smart referred to McIntosh as the “Alpha Leader” of the Bulldogs offense last season with his ability to take over games in the clutch. The Senior Bowl practices begin today at the University of South Alabama with McIntosh one of four two-time national champions wearing the “G” and representing the Bulldogs. RELATED: 4 Georgia players cash in on opportunity to make first impression with NFL decision-makers

Safety Christopher Smith, offensive tackle Warren McClendon and kicker Jack Podlesny are the other Georgia players taking part in the practices leading up to the game on Saturday. “Kenny is a big-time player, I think Kenny is an NFL starter,” Nagy said “I think Tyjae Spears (Tulane) has a chance to be a dynamic player at the next level, and then you have Chase Brown (Illinois) and the Chris Rodriguez (Kentucky), that whole group has a chance to be special. “I don’t think Roschon Johnson (Texas) is getting out of Day Two. I’m fired up over that running back room.”

• Jamaree Salyer • Justin Shaffer • Jake Camarda Quay Walker was unable to go on account of injury, James Cook pulled out the week of the event and Jordan Davis -- as a guaranteed first-round pick -- declined and chose to work on his speed training. The year before, former Georgia stars Ben Cleveland, D.J Daniel, Malik Herring, Tre McKitty and Mark Webb all took part. WATCH: Mark Webb raises eyebrows with big-time play at Senior Bowl