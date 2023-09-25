clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest On the Beat
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart braces for Auburn road trip: ‘It will be one helluva …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has been an opposing player or coach at Auburn 11 times, twice as a Georgia safety, three times as the UGA head coach, once as an LSU assistant and five …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
3 takeaways from Georgia’s 49-21 win over UAB: Feeding the monster
ATHENS — Coach Kirby Smart is all about the positivity, even while he knows this version of Georgia football has yet to match the level of play the past two seasons.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart downplays rising above all-time SEC Coaching Greats in 100th …
ATHENS — True to form, Kirby Smart stiff-armed praise after getting more wins in his first 100 games as an SEC coach than any football coach in history.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia overcomes occasional sputters, miscues in 49-21 win over UAB
ATHENS -- Georgia football was not completely ready for prime time on Saturday night, even if the scoreboard suggested otherwise.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Strong-armed Georgia commit Dylan Raiola locked in, leads Buford to 30-3 …
Georgia quarterback commit Dylan Raiola tossed a pair of touchdown passes to K.J. Bolden to help lead Buford to a 30-3 win over Marietta.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia stock report: Kirby Smart sees hungry Bulldogs on the rise

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football winners and losers coming out of win over UAB

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 5: Georgia football remains No. 1 but …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: Elite WR commit Ny Carr has decommitted from Georgia

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Ryan Puglisi: How did the Georgia football Elite 11 QB commitment …

Jeff Sentell
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.