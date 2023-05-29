Georgia president Jere Morehead and Kirby Smart tackle league scheduling options at SEC Spring Meetings

SEC football is back in session, future schedules and operations on the line this week at the annual spring meetings. A pending new league schedule model is the headlining item for SEC coaches, athletic directors and presidents to determine. It has become an item of contention, with arguments to be made for the nine-game and eight-game models tabled last year.

The 3-6 model — three permanent opponents and six rotating— has been considered the favorite because it would increase the value of the league’s ESPN television package. But as Georgia president Jere Morehead recently pointed out, the schools have yet to learn how much playing that “extra” game would be worth. “I am ready for it to be done, we’ve talked about it and talked about it, I’m not sure it will get completed, we’ll see,” Morehead said at the UGA athletic board spring meetings last week.

“I may be saying more than Commissioner (Greg) Sankey would want me to say, but obviously if you go to a nine-game schedule you have to be compensated for going to a nine-game schedule,” Morehead said. “So there’s still some dynamics that have to play out with our media partners.” The current ESPN contract pays for the SEC to make $811 million next year, a number that is expected to grow to more than $925 million in 2024 with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.

An expanded nine-game schedule would necessitate SEC teams having to buy out some 38 games next season, so it’s understandable why league presidents and athletic directors would want some assurances. If not, it’s possible the 1-7 model — one permanent opponent and seven rotating opponents — could be the next schedule model. Alabama coach Nick Saban, for many years a proponent of a nine-game league schedule, recently swung toward the eight-game model. Saban voiced displeasure with the Tide’s three projected opponents should the 3-6 model be adopted — LSU, Auburn and Tennessee — which could explain the reversal. Kirby Smart has been a proponent of student-athletes having the opportunity to play all of the teams in the league in a four-year cycle. But Smart, unlike Saban, has not sounded off on permanent opponents or lobbied publicly for one model over another.