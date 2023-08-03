ATHENS — Brock Bowers is one of the hardest workers Kirby Smart has ever seen, but no one is above getting called out on the practice field microphone.

Smart will be back at overseeing practices today, providing inspiration and instruction while walking around the field with a microphone that blasts his voice out over the speakers throughout the workout.

“He always has the loud mic on at practice,” the normally easygoing Bowers said at SEC Media Days last month, asked if there was anything that gets under his skin.

“And he’ll call me out sometimes and tell me I’m not winning, and that will piss me off and get to me.”