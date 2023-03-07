L.A. Chargers coach: Kirby Smart’s advice to draft Jamaree Salyer saved playoff season

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has become known best for winning championships and developing first-round players. But it was the phone call he was on in the latter rounds of the 2022 Draft that proved pivotal for one NFL Playoff team. WATCH: Jamaree Salyer provided advice for Georgia to repeat as champs in 2022

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley shared the important role Smart played in helping Jamaree Salyer get selected in last year's draft after the UGA team captain had slid deep into the draft on account of his injury history. "My favorite story from the last two years is we picked Jamaree Salyer in the sixth round, and he ends up like saving our season," said Staley, whose franchise picked Salyer to played guard but ended up having to use him at offensive tackle on account of injuries.

“I’d spoken at Kirby Smart’s clinic at Georgia last year, and they had a million guys coming out, (Smart) does a great job, and Jamaree is a guy we really loved in the draft process.” But to Staley’s point, when an obviously talented and strong character player like Salyer keeps getting passed by, franchises wonder if there’s more going on with the prospect than they’re aware. “(So) the rounds are going and there’s some stuff about some of his medical history and stuff like that, but we loved him as a player,” Staley said. “So it’s getting like the sixth round, I call Kirby Smart on the phone and I’m like, ‘Kirby we need to talk.’