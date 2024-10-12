ATHENS — Carson Beck passed for a career-best 317 yards in a first half, leading Georgia out to a 27-10 lead over Mississippi State.

“I thought he’s in a really good rhythm keeping them off balance, and we’ve mixed in some good run game with that, as well,” said UGA coach Kirby Smart, whose team is on pace to extend its school record home win streak to 28 games in the SEC Network-televised game.

“The (fast) tempo helped us get some more snaps,” Smart added in his interview with the Georgia radio network, having seen his team out-gain Mississippi State 369-130 yards through the opening half at Sanford Stadium, which was noticeably louder than it was during the win over Auburn a week ago.

Beck is 27-of-34 passing for 317 yards, while Georgi has generated 52 yards rushing on 12 carries, freshman Nate Frazier leading the way with 26 yards on four attempts.

Georgia spotted Mississippi State a 3-0 lead before scored on its next five drives to take a 27-10 into halftime.

Mississippi State jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Kyle Ferrie’s 47-yard field goal four plays after Beck was intercepted on Georgia’s second drive.

Beck’s interception was a result of his pass attempted being deflected at the line of scrimmage, soaring high enough for Brice Pollock to get underneath it for the turnover.

The Bulldogs answered with a field goal on their next drive, tying the lead at 3-3 on Peyton Woodring’s 45-yard field goal.

Georgia took the lead on its next possession on Branson Robinson’s 5-yard TD run with 2:13 left in the opening quarter.

Woodring made it 13-3 one possession later, splitting the uprights from 32 yards out.

The Maroon Bulldogs, however, weren’t finished scoring.

State’s freshman quarterback, Michael Van Buren Jr., connected with Mario Craver, who had beaten Daniel Harris,for a 72-yard gain to UGA’s 5-yard line.

Three plays later, the Maroon Bulldogs scored on Van Buren’s 24-yard TD pass to Kelly Akharaiyi, cutting the lead to 13-10.

“We have to get some turnovers, we do a good job stoping the run,” Smart noted, assessing UGA’s first-half play on defense. “(But we gave up) two explosive passes on bad eye control, we need to et the ball out.”

Georgia answered the Maroon Bulldogs only touchdown with back-to-back scoring drives capped by Dillon Bell’s 31-yard touchdown catch and Lawson Luckie’s 1-yard touchdown catch.

UGA looked to add more, but Woodring’s 55-yard field goal attempt narrowly missed its mark.