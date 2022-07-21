Georgia football towers above traditional rivals, but Alabama dynasty lurks

ATLANTA — Where’s the threat? As Georgia football has ascended, traditional rivals and SEC East challengers on the regular-season schedule have seemingly fallen by the wayside. Florida’s first-year coach couldn’t praise Kirby Smart enough and sounds like Stetson Bennett’s biggest fan.

“It’s pretty awesome to turn the TV on and see that guy playing quarterback for the Dawgs,” Billy Napier said on Wednesday. RELATED: Stetson Bennett brushes off critics, Kirby Smart ‘fine’ with them Auburn’s second-year coach opened his monologue by saying, “I know some of you looking at me didn’t expect me to be here.”

Tennessee’s second-year head coach readily admits the Vols are still trying to catch up to Georgia. “They have winning attributes, man,” Josh Heupel said on Thursday. “And those are things that we’re trying to build inside of our program.” Kentucky’s 10th-year head coach, Mark Stoops, didn’t pretend to have any answers for the Mighty Dawgs.

“How do you gain on Georgia? I can’t answer that,” Stoops said on Wednesday. “I just saw Kirby up there; I could maybe try to whack his knees out or something, knock him out for a minute.” Of all schools, who would have thought it would be Vanderbilt making the biggest proclamation at SEC Media Days? “We know that in time,” Commodores coach Clark Lea said on Tuesday, “Vanderbilt football will be the best program in the country.” Georgia would just settle for Vanderbilt showing up in Athens when scheduled. Smart was rewarded for his dominance on Thursday when a new contract worth $112.5 million over the next 10 years was announced. RELATED: How Kirby Smart’s contract compares with other top earners