By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss riding high after beating ‘best defense in the …
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin made the case his team beat the best defense in the country last Saturday in Oxford, winning for the 20th time in the Rebels last 22 home games.
Mike Griffith
Ole Miss expert shares formula for upset, how Rebels have improved
ATHENS — Ole Miss has been here before facing a more talented team on the road with a hostile crow on hand.
Mike Griffith
3 things from Kirby Smart: Ole Miss game ‘a helluva challenge’ Saturday …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn’t bury the lede at his Monday press conference.
Mike Griffith
Georgia line over Ole Miss smallest of year, Lane Kiffin brings random …
ATHENS — Lane Kiffin has built a powerful team at Ole Miss, to the extent Georgia is only a 12-point favorite in the teams’ upcoming matchup, the smallest spread of the year …
Mike Griffith
Hungry Missouri Tigers look to go ‘1-0 this week’ at Georgia
Missouri has a focused and capable football program intent on doing big things, and those Tigers sound ready to come through Athens to get what they want.
Mike Griffith
