Lane Kiffin opens 2022 SEC Media Days dropping Kirby Smart reference

ATLANTA — It didn’t take Lane Kiffin long to drop his first Kirby Smart reference at the SEC Media Days on Monday. As usual, it was a welcome insight into Smart, one of the more shielded and impersonal coaches when it comes to media dealings. To be clear, Smart is as quick-witted as any SEC coach. But the seventh-year UGA coach often reserves his humor for his peer group, as Kiffin pointed out when asked about Nick Saban at the start of his presentation.

RELATED: Nick Saban ‘dog-cussed’ Kirby Smart constantly “Well, Kirby Smart used to say sometimes you come here and just (start) talking about Alabama,” said Kiffin, who was asked about trick plays and how he and Saban approached them. To Smart’s point, three of the first four questions Kiffin was asked were related to Alabama football.

RELATED: Kirby Smart downplays Saban ‘bogeyman’ theory Still, for Kiffin to go out of his way to mention Smart was interesting, providing more insight into the friendship the two developed when both were assistants at Alabama. Kiffin prodded Smart last month on Father’s Day, via a hilarious social media post referring to Saban being Smart’s “father.”