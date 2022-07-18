Lane Kiffin opens 2022 SEC Media Days dropping Kirby Smart reference
ATLANTA — It didn’t take Lane Kiffin long to drop his first Kirby Smart reference at the SEC Media Days on Monday.
As usual, it was a welcome insight into Smart, one of the more shielded and impersonal coaches when it comes to media dealings.
To be clear, Smart is as quick-witted as any SEC coach. But the seventh-year UGA coach often reserves his humor for his peer group, as Kiffin pointed out when asked about Nick Saban at the start of his presentation.
“Well, Kirby Smart used to say sometimes you come here and just (start) talking about Alabama,” said Kiffin, who was asked about trick plays and how he and Saban approached them.
To Smart’s point, three of the first four questions Kiffin was asked were related to Alabama football.
Still, for Kiffin to go out of his way to mention Smart was interesting, providing more insight into the friendship the two developed when both were assistants at Alabama.
Kiffin prodded Smart last month on Father’s Day, via a hilarious social media post referring to Saban being Smart’s “father.”
Kiffin wasn’t the only one dealing with Saban questions on Monday.
New LSU head coach Brian Kelly was asked if losing to Alabama in the national championship game and college football playoffs affected his decision to leave Notre Dame.
“That wasn’t part of my decision-making, those were really good teams, they both won the national championship,” Kelly said. “It wasn’t like I’m taking the LSU job (because) Alabama is so much better than us.”
Smart and Georgia arrive at the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday for their presentation, and the Bulldogs’ head coach is sure to be asked more questions about Saban, himself.
