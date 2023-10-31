clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest On the Beat
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
3 reasons Georgia football recognizes No. 14-ranked Missouri as upset …
ATHENS — Missouri could be the most dangerous team remaining on Georgia’s regular-season schedule, even if the Tigers aren’t necessarily the “best.”
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia SEC East hopes on the line in Top 15 showdown with Missouri at …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia football program know how to handle big-game environments like few other programs, but with each passing week history is working against …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Georgia star makes case for Missouri being SEC’s second-best team
ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s respect for Missouri football is obvious, and former Georgia player Drew Butler is apparently on the same page.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football freshman Lawson Luckie ‘next man up’ for Florida rivalry …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart made it clear no one on the Georgia football team will be asked to fill the shoes of Brock Bowers or assume his level of production.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
3 things: Kirby Smart’s revealing choice of words, how Georgia football is …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is as deliberate with his press conference terminology as his game plans, nothing ever being said accidentally or out of place.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Dominic Lovett, Luther Burden and the divergent paths the two wide …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football uninterested in debate entering first College …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football isn’t sleeping on Missouri as it did in 2022: …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

3 reasons Georgia football recognizes No. 14-ranked Missouri as upset …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Everything Kirby Smart as Georgia football begins Missouri prep

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.