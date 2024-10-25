ATHENS — Georgia scored one of the biggest wins of Kirby Smart’s career at Texas, but it was not without some controversy.

The Bulldogs 30-15 win over the previously No. 1-ranked Longhorns was convincing enough, but there was some unease and confusion after a call was changed in the third quarter a 5-minute delay caused by fans littering the field with trash.

Texas’ defensive back Jahdae Barron was originally called for pass interference at the 3:12 mark, officials picking up the ball after his 36-yard return to the Georgia 9-yard line.

Fans proceeded to litter the field and cause a delay, after which, officials announced that “after discussion” there was no pass interference and Texas would get the ball at the UGA 9.

Steve Shaw, the National Coordinator of Officials, explained the procedure for how calls are changed to AJC-DawgNation when asked for an interview.

“The mechanic is, if another official has information, they go to the calling official, they give them their information, in a positive way, and then it goes back on the calling official.

“The calling official could say, ‘I’m going to pick it (the flag) up,’ or, “No, I saw that … and I’m staying with it. So it’s ultimately that calling official.”

As to whether or not the delay played a role, Shaw explained that a call can be changed at any point before the next snap.

“We have never put guidelines on time on that,” Shaw said. “The play you referred to (pass interference), that I’m not going to comment on, was a very unique situation that had a long, lengthy delay.

“But we do have protocols in the (officials) book that allows that … by rule, with the mechanics, they would have to do that before the next snap, so that’s really where we are,” he said. “We’ve never really contemplated, is there a statute of limitations, (or) is there timeframe that says after ‘X’ (-amount of time) then you can’t do it — we’ve never had that in there, it was just by rule, before the next snap.”

A former SEC official told AJC.com earlier in the week that he believed the replay shown on the video board at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium factored into the call being changed.

Gus Morris, who officiated in the SEC for 31 years, said Monday night that replays shown on video boards have affected calls before.

In that sense, the delay caused by fans littering the field from the Texas student section served to provide officials an opportunity to use video replay to review a call that is not technically considered reviewable.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart voiced concern that fans ability to cause a delay could set a precedent that might encourage similar situations from unruly fans, which would put players in danger.

Shaw explained that officials don’t penalize fans, and that any action falls under the “game management” component.

“We had a lot of questions around that, should we have penalized the student section?” Shaw said, going on to explain that game management includes a specific list of people, such as the P.A. Announcer and the person operating the scoreboard music and sound effects.

But, he added, “the fans, the people sitting in the stands, are not subject to the rules. So we expect game management to give us a safe paying field.”

Shaw said officials most often delay games on account of lightning and other early-season weather conditions.

“But if something happens in the playing enclosure that makes the playing field unsafe, then the referee can suspend the game, and then, we really we turn it over to game management,” Shaw said. “We never say we’re going to penalize the crowd, (or) we’re going to penalize fans.”

Shaw explained that officials learned that penalizing crowds is not effective.

“Years ago, we had a crowd noise rule,” Shaw said, reflecting on 5- and 15-yard penalties that were once invoked when teams couldn’t hear play calls. “And what we learned pretty quickly as officials is if you try to do something to impact the fans … it got worse, it did not get better.”

As for the throwing of objects on the field, there are also complications.

“What if the visiting fans threw things on the field? “Shaw said, “And they were acting like they were the home team to try to get a penalty?

“(So) we really try to turn issues over to game management and get a safe playing environment again.”

Hence, the SEC took action directed at Texas’ game management, finding the school $250,000 and issuing the following directives:

• Be required to use all available resources, including security, stadium and television video, to identify individuals who threw objects onto the playing field or at the opposing team. All individuals identified as having been involved in disrupting the game shall be prohibited from attending Texas Athletics events for the remainder of the 2024-25 academic and athletic year;

• Review and update its Athletics Department game management procedures and alcohol availability policies to prevent a recurrence of Saturday night’s disruption, which shall include an evaluation of agreed upon SEC Sportsmanship, Game Management and Alcohol policies to verify full compliance with existing standards, and,

• Following completion of this review, the University shall provide a report to the Conference Office to summarize its efforts to identify and penalize offenders and its plan to enact policies to prevent future similar incidents while ensuring compliance with Conference standards.

The Georgia football team has moved on, most attending charitable functions during its bye week to support Mark Richt’s Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl to support Parkinson’s and Crohn’s Research and the local esp (Extra Special People) organization.

Texas, meanwhile, has a game at Vanderbilt that will see both teams battling to keep their SEC-loss total at one to stay in contention for the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian closed the Longhorns chapter by advising fans to use “better discretion” moving forward.

“I know that we’ve got a passionate fan base, and I think that showed Saturday night,” Sarkisian said. “I think we all were a little upset in that moment. I just think that we’ve all got to use a little better discretion in moments like that.

“We don’t want that to be the narrative that that’s what DKR is all about. It was too good of a football game for that to be the focal point of it all. I think in the end they got it (the penalty reversal) right.”

Perhaps, but it’s a safe bet the incident will be revisited by officials and athletic directors at future meetings, with college football looking to ensure such incidents don’t mar games in the future.