ATHENS — The statue has already been built, the championships flaunted and the greatness acknowledged at every turn.

Nick Saban didn’t have to wait until vacating the Alabama head coaching position to have his unparalleled coaching record and championships acknowledged, the SEC Network justifiably did that most every week.

Saban’s retirement is merely the next step in his career and another part of the process that has been on display throughout the 2023 season.

News of new $17.5-million Jupiter Island home purchase in August raised eyebrows, co-ownership of two Florida Mercedes dealerships in November furthered speculation.

Saban’s weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show were yet another red flag, the coaching genius easing into favor with ESPN’s trending audience, preparing for entry into an industry he once bullied.

Saban’s exit is rich with irony, right down to losing his last game against Michigan, the program that ultimately drove him out of the Big Ten and onto a bigger and better path in the SEC via the LSU job in 2000.

Saban left Michigan State knowing he was never going to have the necessary means to beat Michigan; the system simply wasn’t in place for him to have the championship success he fiercely covets.

Fast forward to 2023, where Saban had a limitless budget at Alabama, the grandest of stadiums and facilities to recruit to and the most loyal of fans and boosters to support his program.

And yet, the Crimson Tide has not won a national title since the Covid-shortened season of 2020, having lost in its two most recent CFP matchups.

The game has changed, and not for the better where Saban is concerned.

Players no longer respond to tyrannical sideline rants, and the best coaches no longer were flocking to work at Saban’s side.

Saban’s plea for NIL and transfer rule changes and guardrails that would lead to a “level-playing field” was laughable.

Indeed, Steve Spurrier once predicted Saban would coach until he no longer could acquire the best players in the country.

The Head Ball Coach, whose 1990s Florida dynasty included four consecutive SEC Championship Game victories — a feat not even Saban could match — proved correct.

Texas out-executed Alabama in Tuscaloosa in a 10-point win in September, Hugh Freeze out-coached Alabama until a final fourth down heave in November, Georgia signed the No. 1 recruiting class in December and Michigan overpowered the Tide in the Rose Bowl in January.

2024 preseason polls and Las Vegas odds project Kirby Smart’s UGA program as the preseason No. 1 and championship favorite in 2024 — not Alabama.

More coaching turnover was already underway on Saban’s staff, Kevin Steele on his way out as defensive coordinator.

Nick Saban was without question the greatest college football coach of his generation.

If or when the SEC chisels a Mount Rushmore of its greatest coaches Saban’s portrait should be the first carved out.

But Saban wasn’t the best coach in the nation last season, or in 2022 or in 2021.

The Alabama dynasty had reached its end under Saban’s rule.

There is no shame in that. It was an incredible era that raised the intensity and competition at the college level to peak levels with record-breaking television ratings.

Saban won over college football, to the extent Kirk Herbstreit — the most respected commentator in the broadcast booth — did a celebration dance when seeing Alabama win a game to keep championship hopes alive.

Love him or hate him, most college football fans respect Saban, searching out the score of Alabama games while watching their favorite teams on Saturdays.

They will watch and listen to Saban even more moving forward, and now all can cheer for him on game days as he sits on the set.

Saban leaving the sideline is not goodbye, it’s just another part of the process to get to a new place where the living legend can play by his own rules while maintaining his own self-standard of excellence