Georgia football tackling protection reload with Austin Blaske, Amarius Mims and Earnest Greene
ATHENS — New Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has a lot of moving pieces to replace on the offense along with a couple of immovable ones.
All-SEC offensive tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon are headed to the NFL after not yielding a sack during the Bulldogs’ 15-0 CFP championship season.
That leaves the trio of Amarius Mims, Austin Blaske and Earnest Greene to sort things out for the 2022 season.
The interior offensive line appears set with captain Sedric Van Pran back at center, flanked by right guard Tate Ratledge and left guard Xavier Truss.
The outside pillars are newer to the trade.
Mims, a massive third-year year junior who arrived at UGA as a celebrated 5-star prospect, showed signs of living up to the hype at the end of last season with starts at right tackle against Ohio State and TCU in the CFP.
The left tackle position is more closely contested with Blaske, the Dawgs’ latest Swiss Army knife lineman, making his bid for the starting job over Greene.
“(Blaske is) a competitor, (and) I don’t know that there’s anybody on the offensive line that practices as hard and as physical as he does day in and day out,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said following the team’s scrimmage on Tuesday.
“So those two guys are battling it out there.”
Smart indicated that Mims would see some work at left tackle, too, as second-year offensive line coach Stacy Searels works to ensure premium efficiency.
“We’ve got to be able to flip, too, we can’t just all be one side,”Smart said. “So whether Amarius is there or Amarius is at left, you’ve gotta have at least a couple tackles that can flip and go back and forth. They’ve both done a good job doing that.”
Smart said the offensive line played physical in the Saturday scrimmage, but he also said he whistled 10 sacks — which may or may not be a reflection of the front-line offensive tackles.
Whatever the case, it’s safe to say the offensive tackles will be a premium focus for Georgia with a new quarterback center who doesn’t figure to have the savvy, and perhaps not the escapability, of departing starter Stetson Bennett.