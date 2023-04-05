Georgia football tackling protection reload with Austin Blaske, Amarius Mims and Earnest Greene

ATHENS — New Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has a lot of moving pieces to replace on the offense along with a couple of immovable ones. All-SEC offensive tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon are headed to the NFL after not yielding a sack during the Bulldogs’ 15-0 CFP championship season. That leaves the trio of Amarius Mims, Austin Blaske and Earnest Greene to sort things out for the 2022 season.

The interior offensive line appears set with captain Sedric Van Pran back at center, flanked by right guard Tate Ratledge and left guard Xavier Truss. RELATED: Georgia has question up front on defense, Kirby explains why The outside pillars are newer to the trade.

Mims, a massive third-year year junior who arrived at UGA as a celebrated 5-star prospect, showed signs of living up to the hype at the end of last season with starts at right tackle against Ohio State and TCU in the CFP. The left tackle position is more closely contested with Blaske, the Dawgs’ latest Swiss Army knife lineman, making his bid for the starting job over Greene. “(Blaske is) a competitor, (and) I don’t know that there’s anybody on the offensive line that practices as hard and as physical as he does day in and day out,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said following the team’s scrimmage on Tuesday.