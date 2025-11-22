clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Linked In
Linked In
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest On the Beat
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
Ole Miss puts timeline on Lane Kiffin’s wild ride on coaching carousel
Lane Kiffin hasn’t had a play sheet to consult or analytics to reference on his wild and woolly coaching decision.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
11 hours ago
Why Gunner Stockton and Haynes King are ‘6-7′ and trending in Heisman …
ATHENS — Comparisons between Gunner Stockton and Haynes King are as common and seemingly inescapable as the popular “6-7” catchphrase, which also happens to be their standing …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
November 19, 2025
Georgia-Ohio State CFP semifinal rematch scenario appetizing for …
ATHENS — The third set of College Football Playoff Rankings appeared harmless enough at the top, but there are plenty of bedeviling scenarios remaining with two weeks left in …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
November 18, 2025
Georgia completes unprecedented 5-year SEC regular-season stretch
ATHENS — Georgia just completed one of the most dominant five-year runs in SEC regular-season history, and the Bulldogs did it in the greatest era of college football parity.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
November 17, 2025
4 things: Gunner Stockton leading Georgia’s ‘anaconda’ offense
ATHENS — Kirby Smart, like every other coach last spring, had an idea what his offense could look like.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment