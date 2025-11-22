clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Ole Miss puts timeline on Lane Kiffin’s wild ride on coaching carousel
Lane Kiffin hasn’t had a play sheet to consult or analytics to reference on his wild and woolly coaching decision.
Why Gunner Stockton and Haynes King are ‘6-7′ and trending in Heisman …
ATHENS — Comparisons between Gunner Stockton and Haynes King are as common and seemingly inescapable as the popular “6-7” catchphrase, which also happens to be their standing …
Georgia-Ohio State CFP semifinal rematch scenario appetizing for …
ATHENS — The third set of College Football Playoff Rankings appeared harmless enough at the top, but there are plenty of bedeviling scenarios remaining with two weeks left in …
Georgia completes unprecedented 5-year SEC regular-season stretch
ATHENS — Georgia just completed one of the most dominant five-year runs in SEC regular-season history, and the Bulldogs did it in the greatest era of college football parity.
4 things: Gunner Stockton leading Georgia’s ‘anaconda’ offense
ATHENS — Kirby Smart, like every other coach last spring, had an idea what his offense could look like.
